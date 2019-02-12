The Slidell City Council agreed in late 2014 to create an economic development district around North Shore Square that would levy an extra half-cent sales tax to help pay for improvements for the struggling mall.
But four years later, the promised $36 million in enhancements are nowhere to be seen, and council members on Tuesday decided to refuse any new requests for reimbursements to the owners.
According to city officials, that means that the extra tax will end once expenditures that have already been made are paid. That will take about five years, Clerk of Council Thomas Reeves said.
The City Council's decision followed a series of votes related to the mall's economic-development district which halted further reimbursements to Sizeler North Shore General Partnership, the mall's owner, and notified the firm it was in breach of its agreement with the city.
No one from the company attended the meeting. City Attorney Brian Haggerty said that the matter could potentially result in litigation.
"The City Council and the economic development district have determined this non-compliance with the (cooperative endeavor agreement)," he said. "The city is viewing all remedies available to the city."
The City Council also serves as the board for the economic development district.
North Shore Square, which attracted hordes on Black Friday, now reduced to dark store fronts, empty parking lots
One of the two resolutions denied a request by the mall's owners for additional reimbursements from the city's 1-cent sales tax that was adopted in 1962.
That additional reimbursement is allowed under the terms of the agreement for renovations aimed at getting new tenants for empty anchor stores.
The company wanted to recoup costs for renovating the old Burlington Coat Factory for Conn's Furniture, a new tenant whose impending arrival has been announced for months on the storefront.
But the resolution pointed out that under the terms of the cooperative endeavor agreement, such requests have to be made before work begins, and the company failed to do that.
The second resolution directed the city attorney to notify the mall's owners that they are not complying with the agreement, having sought just over $700,000 in reimbursements, which is only 1.95 percent of the total cost of the $36 million in renovations outlined in the agreement.
Under the agreement, the mall owners were supposed to begin architectural and engineering work on the renovations by Jan. 1, 2015, and begin construction by July 1, 2016, with the work to be finished by July 1, 2019.
"The owners have not been very good corporate citizens," said Slidell Councilman Bill Borchert, noting that other retail development has emerged near the mall, including Sams, Walmart and Home Depot stores.
The owners have done almost none of what they promised five years ago, he said, adding "Why should city invest if they don't?"