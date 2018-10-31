COMMUNITY EVENTS
WINE AND DINE WITH HOSPICE: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 8. Benedict’s Plantation, 1144 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Benefit for the Hospice Foundation of the South. $75. (985) 643-5470 or hospiceofthesouth.org.
UNLEASHED! RESCUE ME GALA: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 10. Pontchartrain Yacht Club, 140 Jackson Ave., Mandeville. Fundraiser for the Northshore Humane Society featuring live music by Four Unplugged. $125 advance, $150 at the door. (985) 892-7387 or northshorehumane.org.
THE EMPTY BOWL: 3 p.m. Nov. 11. Pontchartrain Yacht Club, 140 Jackson Ave., Mandeville. Fundraiser for the Samaritan Center featuring food samplings from local restaurants plus live music. $40. (985) 626-4457 or facebook.com/emptybowl-mandeville/
MEN WHO COOK: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 11. St. Tammany Parish Justice Center Parking Garage, 601 N. Jefferson Ave. Covington. Fundraiser for Hope House Children’s Advocacy Center featuring 20 local celebrity chefs. $70 single and $123 couple. (985) 892-3885 or hopehouse.org.
NORTHSHORE GUMBO COOKOFF: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. Fundraiser for the community theater and Homeless Outreach for Youth. $10. slidelllittletheatre.com.
THREE RIVERS ART FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 10-11. Downtown Covington. More than 200 booths of arts and crafts plus a food court and entertainment stage. Free. (985) 327-9797 or threeriversartfestival.com.
CRUISING, STROLLING AND TASTING: 11 a.m. Nov. 17. Old Mandeville. Five restaurants join forces in this benefit for St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital. $40 of $75 per couple. (985) 869- 1915 or topcatsteno.com/stjude.
THEATER
"THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL": 8 p.m. Nov 16, 17, 23, 24, Dec. 1-2; 2 p.m. Nov. 18, 25 and Dec. 3. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Dr. American’s favorite Florida trailer park denizens return for the holidays. $25. slidelllittletheatre.com.
"THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER": 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7-8; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 9. 30byNinety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. Musical adaptation of the holiday classic. $21 adult, $19 student/military, $16 student. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
MUSIC
FAITH MUSIC FEST: 11 a.m. Nov. 10. Heritage Park, Slidell. The fifth annual day of praise and worship headlined by several Christian recording artists. Free.
ARSENE DELAY: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 16, Dew Drop Jazz and Social Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. The soulful sounds of the youngest of the Boutte vocalists. $10 adults, students and children free. dewdropjazzhall.com.
FALAYA FEST: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 17. Bogue Falaya Park, 213 Park Dr., Covington. Live music plus food vendors. (210) 284-7969.
ABITA OPRY: 6 p.m. Nov. 17. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. $12. The Last Chance Bluegrass Band, The Raisins, Kim Carson and The Electrifying Crown Seekers perform in the final show of the fall season. $12. (985) 892-0711 or abitaopry.com.
MAD DOGS AND ENGLISHMEN: 5 p.m. Nov. 18. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The vocal trio continues the Third Sunday Concert Series. Free. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.com.
ROBIN BARNES: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30, Dew Drop Jazz and Social Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. Contemporary jazz with a special blend. $10. dewdropjazzhall.com.
PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30. First Baptist Church, 16333 Highway 1085, Covington. The Louisiana Philharmonic’s tricentennial composition with guest pianist Anne-Marie McDermott. $20-$55. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
CHRISTMAS EVENTS
CHRISTMAS UNDER THE STARS: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec., 1, 7-8. Griffin Park, Slidell. Thousands of lights plus visits with Santa and a life-sized Christmas Village. Free. (985) or myslidell.com.
COVINGTON CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov 30, Dec 1-2. St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds., 1304 N. Columbia St. More than 500 vendors with arts, crafts and food. (985) 966-7863 or steinhauerproductions.com.
THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: 8 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 7-8. 2:30 p.m. Dec. 1, 8. 30 by Ninety Theatre, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. Musical adaption of the holiday favorite. $21 adult. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.