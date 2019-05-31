(hero)
John Strain, Michael Dembrun, honoree Erin Strain and Amanda Paxton at the West St. Tammany YMCA 'Northshore Heroes' award luncheon. The annual event honored eight outstanding community citizens active in promoting youth development, healthy living and social responsibility: Strain, Molly Smith, Mary Ann Brannan, Andrew Ostendorf, Michelle Legros, Ken Lane, Kelly Blackwell Cox and Anna Kate Broussard. The West St. Tammany YMCA is located at 71256 Francis Road in Covington, and details on youth sports, swim lessons and summer camps can be found by calling (985) 893.9622.