We officially put a bow on the prep sports season last week with the state baseball championships in Sulphur.
St. Paul’s captured the school’s first baseball title since the 1999 season, and Lakeshore made it all the way to the state semifinals in Class 4A.
Mix in some spring football scrimmages, and the summer, for all intents and purposes, is officially here.
Before I get to the Wolves finishing their business with the Division I crown, what a fantastic run for the Lakeshore High baseball program. Did the Titans finish where they wanted to end up? No, but it doesn’t mean Steve Ceravolo’s group didn’t have a season for the ages.
And for the Wolves, what a run! First, the state semifinal game against Brother Martin was a classic. Up 4-3 in the bottom half of the seventh, St. Paul's allowed the Crusaders to load the bases with nobody out, only to see Connor Simons strike out the next three batters. Talk about some intense moments.
Two days later, the Wolves dominated Rummel on their way to the title. Two decades after winning a state baseball title, and St. Paul’s is a state champion once again. In fact, it was a two-title week for the school: The lacrosse team completed an unbeaten season and defeated Brother Martin for the 2019 LHSLL crown.
Talk about a great time to be part of Wolf Nation!
I’m excited for what the summer brings. I look forward to seeing some new faces hit the diamond in the summer baseball and softball leagues, as well as on the hardwood in the parishwide summer basketball leagues.
We also have football 7-on-7 events as our 12 area teams start the process of finding out to whom they'll turn to lead them on the gridiron in 2019.
SUMMER SWIM LEAGUES: Attention summer swimming league officials and coaches across St. Tammany Parish — please be sure to email me your schedules for the season. We want to cover as many swim meets as we can. Thanks!
Sports Editor David Folse II can be reached via email at dfolse@sttammanyfarmer.net or on Twitter, @DavidFolse.