St. Paul’s boys reached the Division I state championship game, and in their first year of varsity ball, the Christ Episcopal girls captured the Division V state championship.
Could the 2017-2018 prep basketball season have been any better in St. Tammany Parish?
Expectations are high in both the girls and boys basketball scene for the 2018-2019 season. Let’s dive into some bold predictions on how that season may go.
THERE WILL BE A NEW BOYS 6-5A DISTRICT CHAMP: It feels like forever since a team not named St. Paul’s has captured the 6-5A boys basketball championship. After reaching the Division I state championship game this past season, coach Stephen Dale’s team is simply going to be too young in 2018-2019 to contend with both a very good Covington and perhaps even better Slidell High squad. The reign of district championships comes to an end.
HANNAN BOYS WILL BE SCARY GOOD: In his second year at the helm, Archbishop Hannan coach Errol Gauff has the program headed upward quickly. Norris Williams may be the best player in the parish when he is healthy, and all signs point to that in 2018-2019. Gauff has secured some nice young talent, too. The future is extremely bright for Archbishop Hannan, and I see them not only making the state playoffs, but winning a postseason game.
LAKESHORE BOYS MAKE STATE PLAYOFFS: No member of the current Lakeshore High boy’s basketball team has made it to the playoffs. Just like with my Slidell High football predictions, I have fallen for the “this year Lakeshore is going to be good” talk on multiple occasions. But I have a feeling that this year is going to be different. Talking to coach T.K. Kendall, he just has this sly smile on his face that shows he likes his team. Time will tell, but let’s hop aboard the Lakeshore train again.
FONTAINEBLEAU GIRLS WIN 6-5A THIS TIME: I'm all in on the Fontainebleau High girls. Going 24-11 a season ago and almost upsetting Zachary at home in the second round of playoffs. Coach Mark Beason’s squad returns the best point guard in the parish in Shawna Torregano. Inside, the Picone sisters will provide the muscle and rebounding. The season should be fun.
CHRIST EPISCOPAL GIRLS MAKE IT BACK TO STATE: What a year it was for the newest high school varsity team in St. Tammany Parish. Under the direction of coach Stephen Griffin and behind the play of St. Tammany Farmer Player of the Year Gabby Leahy, the Wildcats captured the Division V state crown. Now, Griffin must find a way to replace Leahy and everything the Millsaps College signee did. Quincy Downing and Sydney Schultz are good foundations. Both can score the basketball, and if Griffin can find someone to handle the ball, the Wildcats will be successful enough to make it back to Alexandria this coming season.