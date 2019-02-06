CRITICAL CARE DIRECTOR: Stephanie Nilsson has been named the director of critical care services at Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center. She will lead quality and service initiatives in the hospital's intensive care units.
COFFEE FOR CARING: Caregiver Coffee Talk will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Slidell Memorial Hospital's Regional Cancer Center, 1120 Robert Blvd. Caregivers gather to discuss coping with daily stress, self-care and challenges facing the caregiver and family. For information, call (985) 280-6612.
SIBLING SESSIONS: Big Brother, Big Sister is a class for ages 3-10 to learn ways to interact and care for infants, with diapering, making a gift for the new baby and touring the birthing center at 6 p.m. Saturday at Slidell Memorial Hospital's Florida Avenue Conference Room, 1025 Florida Ave. To register, call (985) 280-2657 or visit www.slidellmemorial.org.
NEW BABY CLASS: Lakeview Regional Medical Center will host a class for new parents at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Magnolia Room, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. Participants will learn normal newborn characteristics, what to expect during the hospital stay, what to expect when at home with a newborn, optimum nutrition for a new baby, signs of illness, safe sleep practices and car seat safety. The class is limited to 30 participants. For information or to register, see www.lakeviewregional.com or call (985) 867-3900.
LYMPHEDEMA SCREENING: Find information on lymphedema, a medical condition resulting from surgery or radiation, at 1 p.m. Friday at Slidell Memorial Hospital's Regional Cancer Center's first-floor library, 1120 Robert Blvd. To register, call (985) 280-6611.
BIRTHING TOUR: Lakeview Regional Medical Center will host a tour of the women and children's services units at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. The group tours are for expectant parents and their families to see the labor and delivery and recovery/post-partum units and talk about the process from admitting to discharge. The tours are offered the second Saturday of each month and start at 10:30 a.m. and run every half-hour until noon. For information or to register, see www.lakeviewregional.com or call (985) 867-3900.
NUTRITIONAL COOKING: Healthy Cooking with Chef Monteleone at 3 p.m. Monday teaches skills to prepare easy recipes and develop healthy eating habits. The class will be at Slidell Memorial Hospital's Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd., Slidell. For information or to enroll, call (985) 280-6665.
CAREGIVERS WORKSHOP: The Council on Aging St. Tammany Parish caregiver support programs allow those caring for people with Alzheimer's, dementia or other age-related illnesses to share struggles and successes, guided by gerontologist Matt Estrade. Meetings at the Covington Senior Center, 19404 N. 10th St., will be Tuesdays, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26. The meetings at Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St., will be held 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20. For more information, call (985) 892-0377.
OSTOMY GROUP: Support and information for ostomate patients and their families will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Slidell Memorial Hospital East Conference Room, 1001 Gause Blvd. For information, contact Carla Wilkerson at (985) 280-1606.
MEDITATION CLASS: Mindful Meditation sessions are an introduction to the practice and also provide support for those already engaged. Led by Dan Lawton, an instructor in mindfulness-based stress reduction, the sessions will be held at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Slidell Memorial Hospital Community Outreach Center, Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd. To register, call (985) 280-6612.
CANCER SUPPORT: Women Warriors: A Cancer Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Slidell Memorial Hospital's Founders Building, 1150 Robert Blvd. Included are support and information for patients, survivors or caregivers. For information, call (985) 280-6611.
HEALTH INSURANCE COUNSELING: The Council on Aging St. Tammany (COAST) and the Louisiana Department of Insurance Senior Health Insurance Information Program will host a series of meeting dates in Covington and Slidell. Counselors are Medicare certified and able to explain Original Medicare, Medicare Supplement Insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D. The counselor will be able to complete Medicare Part D comparisons and enrollment, assist with claims issues and explain Medicare enrollment periods. Meetings, 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month, alternate at COAST centers; in Covington, 1940 N. 10th St., beginning Feb. 20. and Slidell, 610 Cousin St., starting March 20. For information, call COAST at (985) 892-0377 or the state Senior Health Insurance Information Program at (800) 259-5300 or www.ldi.la.gov/SHIIP.
ONGOING
BETTER BREATHERS CLUB: The Better Breathers Club, a program of the American Lung Association, meets from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month in the Magnolia Room of Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 Judge Tanner Blvd., Covington. The club is meant for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as their caregivers. To register, visit lakeviewregional.com or call (985) 867-3900.
CHILD SAFETY SEAT INSPECTIONS: The St. Tammany Parenting Center has appointments for free inspections of child safety seats. Call (985) 898-4435. Inspections are held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Louisiana State Police Troop L headquarters, 2600 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are appreciated. For information on the State Police program, call (985) 893-6250 or email greg.marchand@la.gov.
GAMBLERS ANONYMOUS: Gamblers Anonymous meets several times a week throughout the New Orleans area. Gamblers Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who share their experiences, strength and hope with one another to solve their common problem and help others to recover from a gambling problem. For information, call (855) 222-5542 or visit gamblersanonymous.org.
MEDICARE COUNSELING: The state Department of Insurance's Senior Health Insurance Information Program will offer counseling services for Medicare beneficiaries from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Wednesday of each month at the Slidell Senior Center, 610 Cousin St. The counselor is Medicare-certified and can explain original Medicare, Medicare supplement insurance, Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare Part D. The counselor will be able to complete Medicare Part D comparisons and enrollment, assist with claims issues and explain Medicare enrollment periods. For information, call (800) 259-5300 or visit ldi.la.gov/SHIIP.
YOGA FOR CANCER PATIENTS: Patricia Hart conducts free yoga classes for cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays on the second floor of the Slidell Memorial Hospital Wellness Pavilion, 501 Robert Blvd., Slidell. Wear loosefitting clothing; mats are available for use. Registration and a medical release are required. For information, call Hart at (985) 707-4961.