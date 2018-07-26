Heart_of_Champion_2018
Madyson Hill, 11, accepts the Christopher Condon Heart of a Champion Award. She is pictured with Alison Condon, right, and Michael Condon.  

Three league records were set at the 2018 St. Tammany Swim League Christopher Condon Championship Meet held July 13-14 at Cross Gates Family Fitness in Slidell.

Carley Kronlage of Pinewood Swim Team posted a time of 28.65 seconds in the 50-yard fly to set a new STSL record in the 12-year old girls division. Teammate Michael Bonson swam a 23.63 in the 50-yard fly to set a record in the boys 15-18 year old division. Aubrey St. Pierre of the Lakeside Swim Team set an STSL record in the 15-18 year old girls 50-yard breast with a 31.78.

Also, Madyson Hill of Pinewood won the Christopher Condon Heart of a Champion Award at the meet. The award, which is presented annually by the Cool Doctor Foundation, honors a swimmer or coach who exhibits courage, perseverance, positivity and friendliness. It’s named for Condon lost his battle with cancer at the age of 12. Condon died in 2010.

