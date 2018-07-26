Three league records were set at the 2018 St. Tammany Swim League Christopher Condon Championship Meet held July 13-14 at Cross Gates Family Fitness in Slidell.
Carley Kronlage of Pinewood Swim Team posted a time of 28.65 seconds in the 50-yard fly to set a new STSL record in the 12-year old girls division. Teammate Michael Bonson swam a 23.63 in the 50-yard fly to set a record in the boys 15-18 year old division. Aubrey St. Pierre of the Lakeside Swim Team set an STSL record in the 15-18 year old girls 50-yard breast with a 31.78.
Also, Madyson Hill of Pinewood won the Christopher Condon Heart of a Champion Award at the meet. The award, which is presented annually by the Cool Doctor Foundation, honors a swimmer or coach who exhibits courage, perseverance, positivity and friendliness. It’s named for Condon lost his battle with cancer at the age of 12. Condon died in 2010.