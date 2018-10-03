NATIONAL MERIT SCHOLAR: Claire Dubreuil, of St. Scholastica Academy, has been named a National Merit Commended Scholar, having placed among the top 50,000 scores of more than 1.6 million students who enter the competition by taking the 2017 preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Test.
LOURDES HONORS ALUMNI: Our Lady of Lourdes School will honor alumni legacies at 8:30 a.m. Mass on Friday, Oct. 5. Legacies are students who also had a parent graduate from the school. Alumni and parent-alumni are invited. A 90-year reunion for the school is planned in 2019. For information, contact Michele Tymkiw at mbtymkiw@ollourdes.org or (985) 707-4762.
"TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD": The Marion Players of St. Paul's School will present Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning story of Atticus Finch and racial inequalities Oct. 18-27 at the school, 917 S. Jahncke Ave., Covington. For tickets, call (985) 892-3200.
OPEN HOUSE: St. Paul's School will hold an open house Saturday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. in Briggs Assembly Center, 917 S. Jahncke Ave., Covington.