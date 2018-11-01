A 21-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a southbound Amtrak passenger train on Tuesday night, Slidell Police spokesman Daniel Seuzeneau said Thursday.
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office identified the man as Del'mon Steip, whose address was 3452 Bonfouca Drive, Slidell.
Seuzeneau said that Steip was standing on the track crossing at the intersection of Front Street and Bayou Liberty Road for unknown reasons when he was hit shortly before 8 p.m. The crossing was closed while the accident scene was under investigation but it reopened a little over an hour later.
The cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma to the head, chest, abdomen and extremities, according to the Coroner's Office, and the manner of death will be determined pending further investigation.