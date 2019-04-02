U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) fire management crews are conducting a prescribed burn on Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge Tuesday near Lacombe.
The Mossler Unit F-Boardwalk near the Boy Scout Road boardwalk and public trail will be closed to the general public during the duration of the prescribed burn.
Fire has a historical role in these habitats and prescribed fire in necessary to maintain and support healthy ecosystems. The use of prescribed fire is also the most cost effective tool for land managers. These actions help reduce the risk of devastating wildfires that can threaten people, houses, fish, wildlife and plants. Prescribed fires are carefully planned to ensure burns are conducted under the right conditions. This allows refuge managers to more effectively manage fire effects and smoke to benefit natural resources while keeping fire management crews and the public safe.
For more information, contact Supervisory Refuge Ranger Becky Larkins at (985) 882-2025 or send email to rebecca_larkins@fws.gov.