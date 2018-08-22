The death of Nanette Krentel, whose body was found in the burned wreckage of her home more than a year ago, remains unsolved, but St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith released some new details Wednesday about the scene of the homicide and the 49-year-old woman's actions the day she was fatally shot.
Smith met with Steve Krentel, the victim's husband, and other members of her family Wednesday to update them on the investigation into the July 14, 2017, death, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Among other things, a news release said, the Sheriff's Office provided the family with information about the location of Steve Krentel and his brother, Bryan, on the day of the homicide.
Smith publicly cleared Steve Krentel, who was chief of St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 12 at the time, two months after her death.
Last month, a Sheriff's Office spokesman said that Bryan Krentel's whereabouts before and after the fire have been confirmed via surveillance video.
Family members have said that Nanette Krentel was fearful of her brother-in-law, who had recently been released from prison.
While the Sheriff's Office had previously shared some information about the timeline leading up to her death, including that she had gone to a business on Northshore Boulevard in Slidell, Smith said for the first time Wednesday that Krentel is believed to have visited a McDonald's there.
Family members were shown video footage that shows a woman thought to be Krentel at the fast food outlet — a location that was backed up by information from her cell phone.
Previously, the Sheriff's Office has said that she left the business alone in her red Mercedes SUV and was not followed.
The Sheriff's Office also disclosed Wednesday that the 2:30 p.m. call to 911 that day reporting the fire was placed by a neighbor's child who noticed smoke coming from the Krentels' house while she was riding her bike.
The home was fully engulfed in flames when the first units arrived, the Sheriff's Office said. Nanette Krentel's body was discovered inside after the fire was extinguished.
Family members were given information about the caliber of the weapon used to fatally shoot her, and a gun matching that caliber was located near her body, the news release said. Previously, the Sheriff's Office had said that firearms were discovered near the body and that one of them could not be ruled out as the weapon used to kill her.
The Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the gun locker inside the Krentels' home was locked until it was forced open by investigators.
Smith said he is confident that detectives will eventually solve the case, and that he will continue to provide information to the family and the public as long as doing so will not hamper the investigation.
Detectives have executed more than 20 search warrants and interviewed more than 30 people in addition to reviewing surveillance videos from multiple locations, the news release said.
The Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information about the case to contact Detective Daniel Buckner at (985) 726-7835, the Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.