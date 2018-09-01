Strength runs through Slidell High athletes, but some student-athletes are equally strong in the classroom.
With the fresh start to the new school year, the Slidell High community anticipates strong performances from these student-athletes both on and off the field.
On Aug. 23, Slidell High supported its teams during a “Meet the Tigers” event in the school gym. Student-athletes along with their family and friends attended the pep rally and Tiger Pride was on full display as coaches announced their team members and got everyone excited for the competitions to come.
Football coach Larry Favre was the master of ceremonies and he led the much-anticipated introductions of the football team. In particular, the crowd was anxious to find out who would be named “Iron Tiger,” which is a title sought by all members of the football team. It only goes to the one player, however, that shows the greatest amount of success on and off the field.
Senior Ishmael Burdine was this year’s “Iron Tiger” winner because of athletic ability and his solid academic record. Favre called his name and a very happy Burdine hugged his coach after his name was announced.
But all fall athletic teams took a turn in the spotlight at Meet the Tigers. Each team shared its goals for the seasons and everyone in the stands cheered in support.
It was a great day to be a Slidell Tiger, and there will be many more chances to show school spirit during the school year. Be sure to support Slidell High athletes as they strive for great things in 2018-19!