The inspiration for the Wacky Wreath Auction Party in Abita Springs came 20 years ago when two local artists, Ann O’Brien and husband John Preble, spied red and green toilet bowl brushes at a local store.
“We were thinking of making a wreath just for us, then we thought it would be great for a party,” Preble remembered recently. Many people plan to donate to charities at the end of the year, and this would be a fun way to do it and be creative.
They encouraged their friends and fellow revelers to “get creative and make a wreath to bring to the party to auction for charity.”
Over the years, the party has grown to be “a kind of Abita Springs open house.”
When O’Brien died in 2006, locals and artists continued the tradition to remember her compassionate spirit.
The 19th annual Wacky Wreath Auction Party will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at the Abita Springs Hotel, 22088 Ann O’Brien Lane, Abita Springs. Admission is free, and food is donated by local businesses and friends.
The live auction will begin at 8 p.m. Evette Randolph is this year’s celebrity auctioneer.
Guests are invited to bring handmade wreaths to be auctioned for the charity of their choice. Contributors will get a tag when they arrive to write the title of the wreath, the creator’s name and the charity. If the charity is left blank, the bidder gets to decide.
Preble said there are as many as 25 wreaths each year, and they raise about $1,500 for charities. The money is collected at the event, and the bidder can get a receipt for their donation. A check is made out to the charity and mailed or delivered by the event treasurer.
“We always have an ‘A-wreath-a-Franklin’ wreath,” and there is always frenzied bidding for wreaths from celebrated artists or ones that display a creative idea.
There’s usually a wreath “that’s missed,” he said. One year, toward the end of the auction, there came up to bid a traditional green wreath with a spoon hanging from it. There was no title on the tag, and it wasn’t until later that he found out the creator’s idea was that it was a “Wreath With-a-Spoon” (Reese Witherspoon). The wacky idea alone would have garnered higher bids, he said.
Although he helps host the party, this year it won’t be at the family home or the UCM Museum, which he and O’Brien founded in 1996 in Abita Springs. (They also helped create the annual Push Mow Parade held during Carnival season in Abita.)
It moves to the Abita Springs Hotel, a restored 1890s house that Preble and O’Brien’s sons opened this year on a street the town named in O'Brien's memory.
She created handcrafted jewelry, and her designs are still produced in her original studio and available throughout the country. “The Ann O’Brien Jewelry Studio, An Illustrated History,” a collection of essays and writings edited by Preble, was published in 2007.
They married in 1979 and called Abita Springs home for more than 20 years.
For information on the auction, call (985) 951-4200.