We usually think of fireworks as being for the 4th of July, but a new Christmas event will soon light up the night sky over the home fields of Recreation District 14 in Covington with a major display.
Deck the Park with Pyrotechnics will be held from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Coquille Park, 13505 La. 1085.
The event opens with arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, face painting and a children’s activity area. The movie "The Star" by Sony Pictures Animation will screen at 5:45 p.m. Its characters include a donkey, a dove and a sheep who become accidental heroes in the story of the first Christmas. There will be seating in the bleachers or people can bring folding seats or blankets.
The recreation district already has been hosting outdoor movie nights, but what’s new is what local organizers call the “pyromusical finale.” A fireworks display choreographed to Christmas music will be launched from nine positions over a 100-yard span of the district’s fields.
The program is free for children 5 and under, and tickets are $20 for ages 6 and up.
“When it comes to recreation, we need to be more than just a park,” said Coquille Executive Director Richard Bentley-Smith. “I want the park to be a lead recreation provider in the district.”
The idea for the event developed over the past few years with talks between Bentley-Smith and Jake West, co-owner of GeauxPyro, a local company that provides the fireworks display on the Tchefuncte River for Madisonville’s Old Fashioned 4th of July celebration.
Coquille Park is a named sponsor of Madisonville’s annual celebration, and Bentley-Smith has volunteered there the past few years.
“Jake saw Coquille Park, and we started to talk about a program for the end of 2018,” Bentley-Smith said. “We came up with an event that falls at a time when there is not a lot of activity in the park.”
The recreation district will provide the movie, screen and games as well as help with parking.
“It (the fireworks display) sounds amazing to me,” he said. “We’re excited to have the opportunity to host this event.”
Bridget West, co-owner of GeauxPyro, said, “We wanted to do something for the public that’s never been seen before in fireworks."
She added that it’s hard to find a place for such a large display, but the 130-acre park offers plenty of room.
Jake West uses computer programs to choreograph the timing of the fireworks. A firefighter by day and a member of the Marine Corps Reserve, his experience in fire safety has helped them grow their business over the past six years, she said.
Recreation District 14 covers from the west side of the Tchefuncte River to the St. Tammany Parish line. It is supported by a millage bond that voters renewed in 2017.
Coquille Park is operated by the district and is being developed in phases. A playground recently was completed, and tennis courts are under construction.
The district has just awarded contracts to excavate for fields that will be available for fall sports such as lacrosse and football, Bentley-Smith said. The next phase will see the development of a dog park.
For information, call Recreation District 14 at (985) 892-9829 or visit www.coquillerecreation.com. The rain date for Deck the Park is the same times, same place on the following day, Dec. 16.
For tickets, visit www.geauxpyro.com/events.