COMMUNITY EVENTS
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY GALA: 7 p.m. Friday. Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Fundraiser for the East St. Tammany chapter featuring the Top Cats. $75. (985) 639-0656.
CRUISING, STROLLING AND TASTING: 11 a.m. Saturday, Old Mandeville. Five restaurants join forces in this benefit for St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital. $40 or $75 per couple. (985) 869-1915 or topcatsteno.com/stjude.
FEEDING THE NEEDY LUNCHEON: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. St. Paul’s School, Covington. Gayle Benson is the guest speaker. (985) 778-1797 or covrotary.org.
THEATER
"THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL": 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 23-24, 30 and Dec. 2; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25 and Dec. 3. Slidell Little Theatre, 2024 Nellie Drive. American’s favorite Florida trailer park denizens return for the holidays. $25. slidelllittletheatre.com.
MUSIC
CHAD REEVES: 6 p.m. Thursday. Barrel Wine Bar, 69305 La. 21, Covington, Free. (985) 892-0852 or barrelwinebar.com.
MEDITATIONS SACRAE: 7:30 p.m. Thursday St. Joseph Abbey Church. 75376 River Road, Covington. The Southeastern women of Bella Voce present an evening of sacred motets. Free.
FLEURTATIONS: 5:30 p.m. Friday. Terra Bella Village, 100 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington. Free. (985) 871-7171 or terrabellvillage.com.
ARSENE DELAY: 6:30 p.m. Friday. Dew Drop Jazz and Social Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. The soulful sounds of the youngest of the Boutte family's vocalists. $10 adults, students and children free. dewdropjazzhall.com.
BIG AL & THE HEAVYWEIGHTS: 9:30 p.m. Friday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
FALAYA FEST: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. Bogue Falaya Park, 213 Park Drive, Covington. Live music plus food vendors. (210) 284-7969.
ABITA OPRY: 6 p.m. Saturday. Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. The Last Chance Bluegrass Band, The Raisins, Kim Carson and The Electrifying Crown Seekers perform in the final show of the fall season. $12. (985) 892-0711 or abitaopry.com.
DAVE JORDAN & THE NIA: 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
CHEE-WEEZ: 10 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Street Blues Café, 427 N. Columbia St., Covington. rocknbluescafe.com.
MAD DOGS AND ENGLISHMEN: 5 p.m. Sunday. Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. The vocal trio continues the Third Sunday Concert Series. Free. (985) 892-3177 or christchurchcovington.com.
JAYNA MORGAN DUO: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Barrel Wine Bar. 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 892-0852 or barrelwinebar.com.
ART
SLIDELL MAGAZINE CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays through Dec. 21. Slidell Cultural Center. Exhibiting 100 covers of the magazine. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
LOUISIANA WATERCOLOR SOCIETY WINTER SHOW: Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Jan. 4. Christwood Retirement Community, 100 Christwood Dr., Covington. The society’s 50th anniversary celebrated by a juried show honoring the late Claire Rohrbough. Free. (985) 898-0515 or Christwoodrc.com
REPRESENT: SELECTIONS FROM THE NEW ORLEANS MUSEUM OF ART: Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. St. Tammany Art Association, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington. Abstract artists are featured. Free. (985) 892-8650 or sttammanyartassociation.org.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
HOLIDAY FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS: Registration now open for the St. Tammany Holiday Festival of the Arts, Dec. 2 in downtown Covington. northshorecec.org./registration.
SALAD DAYS: Feb. 8-March 22. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Recognizing St. Tammany student artists ages 5-19. Deadline for entry is Jan. 28. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
KID STUFF
BEAR SAYS THANKS: 11 a.m. Saturday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Bear invites his friends for dinner. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
EXPLORE THE MAGIC: 2 p.m. Saturday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Live the adventure of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts. (985) 626-8884 or barnesandnoble.com.
OUTDOORS
BICYCLING THE BACK TRAILS: 9 a.m. Sunday, Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. David Moeller shares his passion for riding the back trails. Free for members, $5 for non-members. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
STORYWALK: Noon to 3 p.m. Monday. Northlake Nature Center, U.S. 190 across from Fontainebleau State Park. Walk the trails and hear the story of “I Know an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Pie.” Free. (985) 626-1238 or northlakenature.org.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
CANASTA: 9 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
PEN AND WATERCOLOR COLORING: 6 p.m. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
POLYMER CLAY ORNAMENTS: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
CHRISTMAS CANDLE STICKS: 10 a.m. Monday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
CANVAS CHRISTMAS ORNAMENTS: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 635386 Home Estates Drive, Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Third Thursdays. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. (985) 640-3764.
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212).
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 La. 41, (985) 807-4447
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, and more.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food, crafts and more.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 E. Lockwood St., Covington, Free. (985) 893-2884.