Registration for the Covington Youth Soccer Association's fall season is open for participants ages 3-18. Register online at www.covingtonsoccer.com or in person at the CYSA offices, 74020 Penn Mill Road in Covington. For more information, contact Pete Didier at pjdidier@tulane.edu or Crystal Gristina at cgristina@gmail.com.
The competitive division of CYSA, Covington FC, also has limited spots available. Contact Tony Judice at tonyj.soccer@hotmail.com, or Curt Aertker at scaertkerjr@gmail.com for more information.