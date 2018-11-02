Lakeshore High declared the week of Oct. 22 "Pink Week: People in Need of Kindness."
All were encouraged to spread kindness and positivity throughout the school. During the previous weekend, student council members placed pink-and-white sticky notes on every student’s locker with positive sayings such as “You can do this!” “You are stronger than you think!” “You’re doing amazing!"
They also placed encouraging notes on each teacher’s door and papered the lounge with similar positive messages.
“It was such a sweet surprise to see a note that said ‘You have the most important job, and we thank you for doing it so well!’ on my door Monday morning,” English teacher Bethany Jones said.
These little acts brought up everyone's mood at the beginning of the week. By the end of the week, everyone was encouraged to wear pink and spread the message of kindness.
BAND COMPETITION: The Lakeshore High School Fightin’ Titan Band was scheduled to compete against other high school bands from around the state on Nov. 4 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.
The band's show theme was “Giza," and it features Egyptian-inspired uniforms and props. The performance was to include the school's Color Guard decked out in multicolored “wings” along with their standards props such as flags and rifles.
The Fightin' Titan Band rehearsed twice a week to perfect their show.
“All seven minutes of the routine are nerve-racking and exciting,” said sophomore Savannah Vicknair, a member of the color guard.