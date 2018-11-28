HOLIDAY EVENTS
CHRISTMAS IN A VICTORIAN PARLOR: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Dec. 22. Otis House Museum, 119 Fairview Drive, Madisonville. Tours featuring Victorian Christmases. $4. (985) 892-4652.
THE NUTCRACKER: 7 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. Mandeville High School Theater, 1 Skipper Drive. The 30th anniversary performance by Ballet Apetrei of the holiday classic featuring guest artists Lindsay Salvadalena, Donovan Davis and Howard Merlin. Reserved tickets: $35, $25 and $20; general admission: $15 for adults, $10 for students. (985) 624-3622 or balletapetrei.com.
THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: 8 p.m. Friday and Dec. 6-8 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and Dec. 9. 30 by Ninety Theater, 880 Lafayette St., Mandeville. The evil Herdman family learns the meaning of Christmas. $21 adults; $19 senior/military; $16 students. (844) 843-3090 or 30byninety.com.
CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA ARTS AND CRAFTS EXPO: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 30, Dec. 1-2. St. Tammany Parish Fairgrounds, 1304 N. Columbia St., Covington. More than 500 exhibitors plus live entertainment. $5, 12 and under free. (985) 966-7863 or steinhauerproductions.com.
H0LIDAY OF LIGHTS: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Dec. 7-8. Tammany Trace, 21490 Koop Drive, Mandeville. Santa, lights plus performances by local school groups. Free. (985) 867-9490 or tammanytrace.org.
CHRISTMAS UNDER THE STARS: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Dec. 7-8. Griffin Park, Olde Town Slidell. Lights, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Christmas cottages and more. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: The Northshore Mandeville Kiwanis Club will host the event, with takeout available, and photos with Santa at 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Fontainebleau High School Cafeteria, 100 Bulldog Drive, Mandeville. $5. Call (985) 624-7293 for information.
OLDE TOWNE MARKET: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1-2, Olde Towne Slidell. Vendors, food and more with donations taken for Toys for Tots. Free. (985) 710-8323 or fadebook.com/oldetowneslidellchristmas.
MERRY MADISONVILLE; 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 1, Madisonville Town Hall, 403 St. Francis St. Ring in the season with Santa’s workshop and the lighting of Madisonville’s majestic town oaks. Free. (985) 845-9824 or madisonvillechamber.org.
YOUR SANTA BREAKFAST: 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 1. Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 Judge Tanner Drive, Covington. Fundraiser for the Youth Service Bureau featuring a hot breakfast, storytelling and visits and photos with Santa. $15. ysbworks.com/santa.
HOW TO CATCH A SNOWMAN: 11 a.m. Saturday. Barnes & Noble, 3414 U.S. 190, Mandeville. A snowman comes to life. (985) 626-3414 or barnesandnoble.com.
TEDDY BEAR HIGH TEA: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 2 and 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 16. English Tea Room & Eatery, 734 E. Rutland St., Covington. An English tradition for young guests and their stuffed companions. (985) 908-3988 or englishtearoom.com.
CHRISTMAS AT TERRA BELLA: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 2, Terra Bella Institute, 111 Terra Bella Blvd., Covington. Letters to Santa, music and the Terra Bella Express. $5. terrabellavillage.com.
ST. TAMMANY HOLIDAY FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS: Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 2. More than 50 booths featuring local artists and arts organizations, plus entertainment, storytelling and book signings. Free. northshorecec.org.
LUMINARIES CELEBRATION: 6 p.m. Dec. 6. St. Paul’s School, Covington. The school’s luminaries tradition continues with caroling in the Founder’s Circle, a prayer service and concert by the school band. Free. (985) 892-3200.
SANTA BREAKFAST: Enjoy a morning repast with Santa and other holiday favorites at 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Trinity's Banquet and Reception Hall, 1000 Caruso Blvd., No. 201, Slidell for Capes & Crowns Breakfast with Santa. A fundraiser for Children's Wish Endowment, attendees are encouraged to dress in princess or superhero attire. Tickets are $30. Register at childrenswish-capesandcrowns.eventbrite.com or call (985) 645-9474.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
NORTHSHORE FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. Good eats and live music. Free. (985) 781-3650 or northshoreharborcenter.com.
BATTLE FOR THE PADDLE: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tchefuncte Riverfront, Madisonville. The area’s best gumbo chefs compete in a cook-off to benefit the town. $5. (985) 845-9824 or madisonvillechamber.org.
NORTHSHORE CAJUN DANCERS: 8 p.m. Saturday. Abita Town Hall, 22161 Level St. Choupique performs. $20. (504) 583-8603 or northshorecajundancers.com.
THEATER
DEAR LYDIA: 2 p.m. Sunday. Top Velocity, 17588 Hard Hat Drive, Covington. A presentation of the Playmakers Readers Theater is an exchange between a faux advice columnist and a woman with whom he has a relationship. $10. playmakersinc.com.
MUSIC
ROBIN BARNES: 6:30 p.m. Friday. Dew Drop Jazz and Social Hall. 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville. Robin Barnes performs. $10. (985) 624-9604 or dewdropjazzhall.com.
PICTURES AT AN EXHIBITION: 7:30 p.m. Friday. Covington First Baptist Church, 16333 La. 1085. The Louisiana Philharmonic performs, featuring Anne-Marie McDermott and Beethoven’s Second Piano Concerto. $20-$55. (504) 523-6530 or lpomusic.com.
BOTTOMS UP: 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Ruby’s Roadhouse, 840 Lamarque St., Mandeville. (985) 626-9748 or rubysroadhouse.com.
TODD O’NEAL BAND, 10 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Street Blues Café, 427 N. Columbia St., Covington. rocknbluescafe.com.
AUSTIN & CASS: 6 p.m. Tuesday. Barrel Wine Bar. 69305 La. 21, Covington. Free. (985) 892-0852 or barrelwinebar.com.
ART
SLIDELL MAGAZINE CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays through Dec. 21. Slidell Cultural Center. Exhibit of 100 covers of the magazine. Free. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
LOUISIANA WATERCOLOR SOCIETY WINTER SHOW: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily though Jan. 4. Christwood Retirement Community, 100 Christwood Drive, Covington. The society’s 50th anniversary celebrated by a juried show honoring the late Claire Rohrbough. Free. (985) 898-0515 or Christwoodrc.com.
CALL FOR ARTISTS
SALAD DAYS: Feb. 8-March 22. Slidell Cultural Center, 2055 Second St. Recognizing St. Tammany student artists ages 5-19. Deadline for entry is Jan. 28. (985) 646-4375 or myslidell.com.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
CANASTA: 10 a.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
ONE OF A KIND CARDS: 1 p.m. Wednesday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
GLASS ART: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. Castine Center at Pelican Park. Free, but reservations recommended. (985) 626-7997 or pelicanpark.com.
WEEKLY EVENTS
SQUARE DANCE LESSONS: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 635386 Home Estates Drive, Slidell. Offered by Tammany Twirlers Square and Round Dance Club. $15 per month for adults, $5 for youth. (985) 649-3968.
CAMELLIA QUILTERS: 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. third Thursdays. Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 360 Robert Blvd., Slidell. (985) 640-3764.
NORTHSHORE BRIDGE CLUB: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 1 p.m. Fridays. Bridge Clubhouse, 24670 Esquinance St., near Pelican Park, Mandeville. Free snacks and drinks available. Swiss Team games on first Thursday and third Sunday. Beginner games first and third Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. (985) 892-6766.
COVINGTON BINGO: 2 p.m. Sundays. St. Benedict-Covington Council, Knights of Columbus, 75050 La. 25, Covington. (985) 892-3212.
PEARL RIVER HONEY ISLAND ART AND FARMER’S MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 64378 La. 41, (985) 807-4447.
COVINGTON FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Covington Trailhead, 419 N. New Hampshire St.; 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, Covington City Hall, 609 N. Columbia St.
FOLSOM VILLAGE MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. second Saturday of each month. 13401 June St., behind City Hall.
MANDEVILLE TRAILHEAD COMMUNITY MARKET: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St. The weekly market includes music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts, and more.
CAMELLIA CITY FARMERS MARKET: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays. 1808 Front St., Slidell. Live music, seasonal fruits and vegetables, arts and crafts and more.
ABITA SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET: Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Abita Springs Trailhead, 22056 La. 59. The market includes fresh produce, local food, crafts and more.
COVINGTON BREWHOUSE TASTING ROOM AND BREWERY TOURS: Tastings, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tours: 11:30 a.m. Saturdays. 226 E. Lockwood, Covington, Free. (985) 893-2884.