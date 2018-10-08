The Slidell Memorial Hospital Board of Commissioners announced Monday that Kerry R. Tirman has been named Chief Executive Officer of the publicly-operated hospital.
Tirman, who has 20 years of healthcare leadership experience, replaces longtime CEO Bill Davis, who is not renewing his contract with Slidell Memorial after serving as CEO since for the past six years and as the hospital's Chief Financial Officer from 2001-2012
Tirman is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a Certified Professional in Patient Safety. He holds a Master of Business Administration and a Juris Doctorate from Tulane University, and he earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
“My wife Vicki and I feel blessed and honored to be joining the Slidell community," Tirman said in a statement released by the hospital. "We are looking forward to serving with the exceptional team of professionals at Slidell Memorial Hospital and Ochsner - North Shore.
"I am confident with the leaders we have in place in Slidell, that we will build on the great work done over the past few years," he said. "We are anxious to get started as soon as possible.”
Tirman will assume CEO duties on Nov. 12.
Under terms of the partnership between SMH and Ochsner Health System, Tirman will become the CEO of the Slidell market, including SMH, Ochsner Medical Center – North Shore and related clinics and outpatient facilities.
A search committee to find Davis' replacement was formed earlier this year, and members were actively involved in interviewing candidates. The committee presented its unanimous recommendation before the final unanimous vote by the SMH Board on Sept. 27.
“We have every confidence that Mr. Tirman will be a strong leader for this hospital, our partnership and our community,” said SMH Board Chairman Dan Ferrari.
Ferrari said 278 people were targeted for the job initially, and that Tirman stood out for his "unique blend" of experience as a hospital CEO and chief operating officer, along with his legal/business education and work in healthcare compliance.
The board was assisted by Korn Ferry Associates, who conducted the national search.
After beginning his healthcare career as a Compliance Officer and Ancillary Services Director, Tirman grew into several other leadership positions, including as CEO of Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City, Kan.; President of Mercy St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo, Ohio; System COO at Mississippi Baptist Hospital System in Jackson; and CEO of Riley Hospital in Meridian, Miss.
Tirman also served as an officer in the U.S. Navy and as an engineer at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Miss.