NASA HONOREES: Patrice Comeaux and Dorsie Jones, of Slidell, and Ryan McKibben, of Mandeville, were honored recently in Washington, D.C., by NASA's Space Flight Awareness Program for outstanding support of human flight. Comeaux is the cost accounts manager for the prime contractor for facilities and operations at Stennis and NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility. Jones is the manager of the NASA Office of Human Capital at Stennis. McKibben is a mechanical operations engineer.
ST. TAMMANY PROJECT CHRISTMAS: People who could benefit from the services of St. Tammany Project Christmas can apply this month in Slidell, Covington and Lacombe. St. Tammany Project Christmas provides holiday services for qualified school children up to age 18, and to senior citizens who are 65 and older living in St. Tammany Parish. Application dates and locations are:
- St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church, 910 Cross Gates Blvd., Slidell, from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 10; from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 20; and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24.
- Northshore Pastoral Center, 4465 U.S. 190 East Service Road, Covington, from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Oct. 10; from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 20; and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24.
- The Village Church-Lutheran, 29180 U.S. 190, Lacombe, from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 12; from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 20; and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22.
To apply for assistance, provide a valid picture ID, Social Security cards for all household members, SNAP eligibility letter or current printout (showing all household members), custody papers (if applicable), and proof of school enrollment, including a report card if a child is 18. All documents must be presented for applications to be accepted. For information, call (985) 259-5770 or email information@stprojectchristmas.org.
SLIDELL NEWCOMERS CLUB: David Horchar, executive director of Family Promise, will be the guest speaker when the Slidell Newcomers Club meets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Pinewood Country Club, 405 Country Club Blvd., Slidell. For membership information, call (985) 641-5467.
"STEAM COFFIN" AUTHOR: Historian and author John Laurence Busch will speak Wednesday, Oct. 10, about the first crossing of the Atlantic Ocean by a steamship, based on research for his book, “Steam Coffin: Captain Moses Rogers and The Steamship Savannah Break the Barrier," at the meeting of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Greater New Orleans in the Abita Brewery Visitor Center and Tap Room, 166 Barbee Road, Covington, beginning with a tour at 4:45 p.m., dinner at 5:30 p.m., and the presentation at 6:15 p.m. The cost is $15; $10 for members and their guests; or $5 for students. Contact Glen Guzik at glen.a.guzik@nasa.gov or larry.dequay-1@nasa.gov.
CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION: Prevent Child Abuse Louisiana will offer free child sexual abuse prevention training from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at the St. Tammany Parish Hospital Parenting Center, 1505 N. Florida St., Covington. The two-hour workshop equips attendees first to recognize sexual abuse and respond appropriately, but also to prevent it by talking to children and minimizing opportunities for abuse to occur. To register, visit www.pcal.org. Adults only; child care is not provided.
NIGHT OUT AGAINST CRIME: The Hermadel Estates-Carolyn Park Residents Association will hold a Night Out Against Crime event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the Sons of Italy Lodge, 1619 East West Drive, Slidell. There will be a brief business meeting at 6:30, followed by a potluck dinner. For information, call Michael DeSandro at (985) 201-5459 or Cindy Alberts at (985) 707-7676.
SCHOOL BOARD CANDIDATE FORUM: Candidates from St. Tammany Parish school districts 8, 11, 13 and 15 will participate in a forum at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, in the cafeteria of Boyet Junior High School, 59295 Rebel Drive, Slidell. The forum is sponsored by the Military Road Alliance, the League of Women Voters and the Education Committee of the St. Tammany East Chamber of Commerce. Early voting for this election will be Oct. 23-30. The election will be Tuesday, Nov. 6.
HOMELESS VETS DONATION DRIVE: Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System is collecting donations to help support homeless veterans from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through Oct. 17. Volunteers are collecting nonperishable food, toiletries, blankets, new undergarments, and gently used clothing, shoes and backpacks. The items will be given out at Stand Down for Homeless Veterans on Oct. 27. To volunteer, email cynthia.white19@va.gov or call (504) 507-2033.
NORTHSHORE LITERARY SOCIETY: Susan Larson, host of “The Reading Life” on WWNO-89.9 FM, will discuss books about the colorful history of New Orleans when the Northshore Literary Society meets from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at Christ Episcopal Church, 129 N. New Hampshire St., Covington. Light refreshments, wine and beverages will be served. Admission is free for members and $10 for others. For information, visit www.northshoreliterarysociety.com or call (985) 788-2293.
BOARD GAME ADVENTURES: St. Tammany Parish Library plans a host of events to challenge the brain and meet like-minded people while having fun. Puzzles and games are provided by the library.
- Scrabble Night, 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 10, Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190.
- Dabble in Scrabble, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St., (985) 626-4293.
- Get It Together — Puzzle Time, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, Slidell Branch.
- Game Afternoon, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, Slidell Branch.
DEW DROP JAZZ HALL CONCERTS: The fall concert series at the Dew Drop Jazz Hall, 430 Lamarque St., Mandeville, continues Oct. 19 with a gospel night featuring Shades of Praise and the Covenant Church Choir, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Home-cooked dinners will be available for purchase from the First Free Mission Baptist Church next door. Admission for each concert is $10 per adult. Students and children are free.
AARP TAX AIDES: The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program serving St. Tammany, Washington and Tangipahoa parishes is seeking volunteers for the 2019 tax filing season. Tax-Aide, operated as part of the IRS Tax Counseling for the Elderly program, is the nation’s largest free volunteer-run tax assistance and preparation service. Volunteers will receive free tax law and computer training in January and will help taxpayers one or two days a week from February through mid-April. To volunteer for any of the six north shore Tax-Aide sites, call Bill McHugh at (985) 892-6735 or visit aarp.org/taxaide.
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS CANDIDATE EVENTS: The League and the Abita Springs Women's Society will hold a candidate meet-and-greet from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Abita Springs Town Hall, 22161 Level St. For information, visit lwvofst.org.
FEDERAL EMPLOYEES: The Alzheimer's Association will be the beneficiary of a potluck luncheon and white elephant auction at noon Oct. 12 during the meeting of the National Active & Retired Federal Employees Association, Slidell Chapter 1396, in the sunroom of the Azalea Estates assisted living and retirement community at 354 Robert Blvd., Slidell. For information, contact chapter President Elroy Noel at (985) 290-0757 or elroynoel@bellsouth.net.
GOLF TOURNAMENT: Remembering Our Forgotten Veterans tournament will have a noon shotgun start Friday, Oct. 12, at Oak Harbor Golf Club, 201 Oak Harbor Blvd., Slidell. Fees are $75 each or $300 per foursome. For more information, email klindseyrotb@gmail.com or call (504) 920-0264, or visit rideofthebrotherhood.org.
FAMILY HISTORY MONTH: "Is My Husband Really Related to George Washington?" will be the theme of a presentation by professional genealogical researcher Marguerite Scully at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Causeway branch of the St. Tammany Parish Library, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. The Family History Month event will continue with an afternoon "Ask the Experts" program in which four genealogists will spend up to 30 minutes helping visitors get started with family history research or solve puzzles they have encountered. To register to speak with an expert, email Beth Stahr at bethstahr@gmail.com.
USED-BOOK SALE: Fiction for adults published during the past three years will be featured during the Second Saturday Special Sale of the Friends of the Slidell Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, inside the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Hardbacks will be $3; soft covers, $2; and paperbacks, $1. Cash and checks accepted for sales. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Slidell, Pearl River, South Slidell, and Lacombe branch libraries. For information, email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
MUSTANG CLUB CAR SHOW: The Northshore Mustang Club will hold its annual Open Car Show from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Banner Ford, 1943 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Proceeds will benefit pancreatic cancer research. Judging for a variety of categories will be held at noon. For information, visit northshoremustangclub.com/2018show or call (985) 974-8261. Rain date will be Oct. 20.
POLO FUNDRAISER: The Justin Addison Memorial Conservation Cup is a fundraiser for the nonprofit Land Trust of Louisiana, with a polo match, buffet, live and silent auctions and music, plus children's activities at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at Summergrove Farm, 16191 La. 40, Folsom. For information, call (985) 542-5006 or email info@landtrustforlouisiana.org.
HUMAN TRAFFICKING DISCUSSION: The Covington-Mandeville chapter of the American Association of University Women is sponsoring an informational meeting on human trafficking at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Mandeville City Hall, 3101 E. Causeway Approach. District Attorney Warren Montgomery and a representative from the Louisiana Coalition Against Human Trafficking will be present to discuss this topic and the resources available to assist victims.
ATHENA AWARDS: East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce presents the Athena Awards at a luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Northshore Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., Slidell. The awards are given for professional excellence and service to the community, actively assisting women. For information or to register, visit estchamber.com or call (985) 643-5678.
PRAYER BREAKFAST: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy will be the featured speaker during the St. Tammany Prayer Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, at the Fleur de Lis Event Center, 1645 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. The breakfast is sponsored by Christian Business Men’s Connection and Life Resources Inc. The cost is $30. For reservations, call (985) 626-9582 or email liferesources1@gmail.com.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: The Emerging Young Professionals group of the St. Tammany East Chamber of Commerce will hold a Bingo, Brews and Boos after-hours event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the Brass Monkey Draught Emporium, 230 Cousin St., Slidell.
MYSTERY DINNER: "Murder in the Stacks," a mystery dinner theater event, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the Mandeville Library, 844 Girod St. Local author Erica Spindler will be on hand to help solve the case. Costumes and props are encouraged, and a light dinner will be served. Registration is required and is limited to adults. Register at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call (985) 626-4293.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: The Slidell Noon Lions Club will hold its monthly pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, with a pancake-decorating contest for children, at the Lion's Den, 356 Cleveland Ave., Slidell. Flapjacks, sausage and coffee or milk is $6, with proceeds to support the Lions' vision programs.
TOTALLY TOASTMASTERS: The group meets on the first and third Fridays of each month at 7:15 a.m. at Avanti Senior Living, 2234 Watercross Parkway, Covington. Toastmasters provides experience to develop communication and leadership skills. Contact Michelle Biggs at (504) 460-3048 or michellejbiggs@gmail.com.
KC GOLF TOURNAMENT: Knights of Columbus Council 14614 of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church will hold its 11th annual charity golf tournament Monday, Oct. 15, at Covington Country Club. This event will benefit Habitat for Humanity West St. Tammany, Louisiana and St. Tammany Special Olympics, and the St. Tammany National Alliance on Mental Illness. The registration fee is $100. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. For information, call Arthur McDowell at (985) 502-8519, Vince Petreikis at (504) 884-9030 or Vernon Sprawls at (504) 615-6970.
MISSION ADMISSION: Research papers will be the topic for the hands-on exploration of tools at the Mandeville Branch of the St. Tammany Parish Library, part of the series on helping to prepare for college. Electronic devices are encouraged at 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 15, at 844 Girod St. Registration is required at stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or (985) 626-4293. Or sttammanylibrary.org.
JOB FAIR: Northshore Fall Fest Job Fair will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the Castine Center, 6350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville. Sponsored by the St. Tammany Business and Career Solutions Center, the event attracts job seekers as well as employers looking to fill positions. For information, contact Wendy Celey at wceley@lwc.la.gov or register at www.triparishworks.net.
"GREASE": A free outdoor screening of "Grease" will be presented from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at the Pearl River branch of the St. Tammany Parish Library, 64580 La. 41. Picnic dinners are welcome, and a food truck will be on-site with items for purchase. To register, visit sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the library at (985) 863-5518.
OBSERVE THE MOON: Members of the Pontchartrain Astronomy Society will have their telescopes set up so people of all ages can view different aspects of the moon from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at the Madisonville branch of the St. Tammany Parish Library, 1123 Main St. The International Observe the Moon Night event is free and open to the public; registration is encouraged. To register, visit sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the library at (985) 845-4819.
ART SHOW: The work of more than 30 local artists will be showcased during the Lenda Dean-Perez Memorial Art Show and Sale from Oct. 26-28 in the Parish Life Center at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, 4499 Sharp Road, Mandeville. Admission is free. Show hours will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, with free pizza; from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, with a meet-the-artist wine reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, with free breakfast and a raffle of donated artworks.
FISHING RODEO: The Captain John Rogers Memorial Fishing Rodeo benefiting We Heart Veterans will be Oct. 27 at Art & Vicki's The Dock, 118 Harbor View Court, Slidell. The weigh-in will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., with awards presented at 4 p.m. and an after-party from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Registration is $75 per angler, or $35 for those younger than 15, at weheartveterans.org. To form a fishing team, donate auction items or become a donor or sponsor, visit the website or call We Heart Veterans CEO John Sutton at (985) 778-2775.
TOUCH A TRUCK: The Slidell Noon Lions Club will hold a Touch a Truck fundraiser for children ages 3 to 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Fremaux Town Center, 55 Town Center Parkway, Slidell. The rain date is Nov. 18. Admission is $3 per person, and soft drinks will be sold for $1.