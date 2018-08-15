By the time the St. Tammany Council on Aging’s 50th Anniversary Gala ended on Aug. 11, there was a definite trend to the conversation floating about the Fleur de Lis Event Center in Mandeville.
“Oh my goodness! I just don’t do enough to help out the community.”
“OK. I admit it. I’m feeling like a slacker.”
“Wow! Those folks are really an inspiration.”
Those comments, and many more like them, followed the presentation of the Every Moment Counts awards, which were given to several St. Tammany Parish seniors for their outstanding contributions to the community. The awards were a way to highlight COAST's 50th anniversary and to celebrate those who help make the organization tick.
Nominations for Every Moment Counts honors were accepted in three categories, including achievement in business and career, health and wellness and volunteer work. Recipients were then broken down into age categories. Lovely hourglasses, inscribed with the recipient’s name, were presented to six outstanding seniors. They are:
Elizabeth Dupuy – A faithful volunteer at the COAST Lacombe Center where she helps with the daily lunch service. She was honored with a volunteerism award in the 60-69 group.
Ella Mae Selmon – A volunteer for Catholic Charities Food for Families, the Northshore Food Bank, the Covington City Cemetery Committee, Boys and Girls Club, Covington Housing Authority, City of Covington Civil Service Board, Democratic Women League, NAACP, Red Cross, St. Tammany Parish Fair Association and the Garden Club of Covington. She is also an active member of Mount Zion Pilgrim Missionary Church. Selmon was honored with a volunteerism award for persons 70-79.
John Carver – An AARP driving safety instructor who has conducted more than 170 classes since 2002 and helped more than 3,000 people become safer drivers. He also has erved as vice president of the River Road Improvement Association, is a member of the STARC Board of Directors and is involved with several church ministry groups. Carver won the Every Moment Counts award for volunteerism in the 80-89 category.
Becky Gilly – Gilly is a longtime volunteer who “goes to work” every Tuesday and Thursday at Lakeview Regional Hospital. She also works out every morning and spends her Fridays at Mary, Queen of Peach Church, inserting flyers into the nearly 2,000 bulletins the church sends out to parishioners. Gilly was heralded for volunteerism in the 90 and older category.
Gene Bellisario – A St. Tammany Parish Councilman representing District 9 in the Slidell area, Bellisario also is a board member for the United Way and the St. Tammany Parish Community Action Agency. He also is an advocate for the St. Tammany Commission on Families and the Northshore Homeless Coalition, serves on the public policy committee for the Greater Slidell Chamber of Commerce, is an active member of five different PTA groups, the 911 Communication District, St. Luke the Evangelist Church, Northshore Republican Men’s Club, Knights of Columbus and the League of Women Voters. Bellisario was lauded in the business/career category.
Houston Anthony – A disabled veteran who has never allowed his physical challenges to stop him from doing what needs to be done, he works a five-acre garden every day, selling his produce and fresh eggs at the Covington Farmers Market every Wednesday and Saturday. Anthony was recognized for his devotion to health and wellness.
COAST's 50th Anniversary Gala was a big success, with many people insisting it be held again next year. It looks as though the Every Moment Counts awards definitely will become an annual tradition, as well.
