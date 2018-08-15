Council on Aging St. Tammany (COAST) honored several local seniors with "Every Moment Counts" awards to thank them for their continuing contributions to the community. The awards were presented Aug. 11 during COAST's 50th Anniversary Gala at the Fleur de Lis Center in Mandeville. Pictured, from left, are honoree Becky Gilly, Fredrich Anthony (accepting for his father and honoree Houston Anthony,) honorees Elizabeth Dupuy and Gene Bellisario, COAST Executive Director Julie Agan, and honorees John Carver and Ella Mae Selmon.