25 years
The St. Tammany Parish Police Jury was scheduled to meet Wednesday night at 7 p.m. to vote once again on the purchase of 18.5 acres on La. 59 to which it may move some of its offices. A large number of Covington citizens were expected to turn out for the meeting to discuss their concerns with moving parish administrative offices south of Abita Springs. ... The $350,000 purchase price for the land and $600,000 for a building and parking lot would be paid for by federal grants and long-term loans from reserves in other accounts, it was said. Mayor Keith Villere of Covington urged citizens to attend the meeting, calling it an attempt to move the parish seat out of his city.
50 years
J.E. Walters, executive vice president of Prestressed Concrete Products Co., which is manufacturing component parts for the new parallel bridge alongside the original Causeway, said he expects 16 miles of the new span to be open to traffic late in November or early in December. This would leave only eight miles of two-way traffic on the old bridge. Presently, eight miles are open on both bridges, from the north entrance to the north bascule. The latter draw is being replaced by a high level span similar to that on the Causeway. Meanwhile, the roadway section of the new bridge is approximately 17 miles from the north shore, leaving about seven more miles to be completed. The pilings go past this point.
75 years
Sunday, Oct. 10 ushers in Business and Professional Women’s Week, which is observed all over the world with thousands of women participating in the event. Activities dealing with Red Cross work and defense activities will be paramount in the observation.
100 years
Spanish influenza has become epidemic throughout the United States and we are experiencing the same inconvenience that followed its advent in Europe. In some sections, it has proved quite fatal, while in others it has been of a comparatively mild form. It has hindered the mobilization of troops and has slowed up the Fourth Liberty Loan drive. Schools, theaters, churches, barrooms and public places have been closed and gathering of crowds prohibited. But this condition is not expected to continue long.
125 years
Oyster saloon — Last Monday evening, our popular and enterprising young citizen Mr. Ernest Domergue Jr. opened his new “Acme Oyster Saloon” near the depot in the building opposite the Commercial Hotel. We acknowledge the receipt of a liberal supply of the delicious bivalves, with the compliments of the season, which we hope will be a prosperous one for our young friend Ernest. They are fat, salty and well flavored, and all lovers of fine oysters should encourage his enterprise with their liberal patronage.