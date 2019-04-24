WORKFORCE WEDNESDAY: Tips and tricks to help in a job search will be the topic at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the Causeway Branch Library, 3457 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Workforce Development Specialist Amanda Kerlee will cover topics related to résumés and applying for employment online. Registration is recommended at stpl.bibliocommons.com/events or (985) 626-9779. For more information, visit sttammanylibrary.org.
MONK RUN: Registration is open for the 2019 Monk Run on Saturday, April 27, at St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road, Covington. The 1-mile/5K trail run and walk is on the grounds of the abbey not open for public recreational use. Proceeds from Monk Run will help support the maintenance and preservation of the abbey forest. The 1-mile race begins at 8 a.m., while the 5K race starts at 8:30 a.m. A post-race picnic is for all participants. Visit getmeregistered.com/monkrun2019. Preregistration is $30; $15 for ages 16 and under; or $25 for seniors 65 and over.
PRAYER BREAKFAST: The Christian Business Men's Connection and Life Resources Inc. will host a breakfast at 7 a.m. Friday, April 26, at the Fleur de Lis Event Center, 1645 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Television anchor Sula Kim and actor-writer Ameer Baraka will speak. Tickets are $25. For reservations, call (985) 626-9582 or email liferesources1@gmail.com.
ANTIQUES AND UNIQUES: Covington Heritage Foundation will hold its annual sale of antique and vintage furnishings, collectibles and cultural memorabilia on Saturday and Sunday, April 27-28, at the Covington Trailhead in downtown Covington. Proceeds support the planned enhancements of Bogue Falaya Park.
HEART WORKSHOP: Hands-only CPR will be the subject of the next Dine and Discover Workshop at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce, 1808 Front St., Slidell. Stephanie Chastain, of the American Heart Association, will be the speaker, and the CPR method will be taught. Registration is required at estchamber.com; free for members and $10 for others.
FOOD TRUCK EVENT: Eat, stroll through the gardens and hear speakers on a variety of topics for "Herbs Night Out: Garden To Food Truck" at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Slidell Branch Library Pollinators Garden, 555 Robert Blvd. Master gardeners will speak on worm composting, herbal pizzas and bird houses. Food trucks will be on-site, plus a kids table to make their own pizza garden. Friends of the Library will be selling books and magazines. The event is free. For information, visit sttammanylibrary.org
NEIGHBORHOOD MEET: Hermadel Estates-Carolyn Park Residents Association will meet at 7 p.m. May 1 at the Sons of Italy Lodge, 1619 E. West Drive, Slidell. There will be a potluck at 6:30 p.m., followed by speaker St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith. Call Michael DeSandro at (985) 201-5459 or Cindy Alberts at (985) 707-7676.
EDUCATOR AWARD: May 3 is the deadline to nominate a teacher for the East St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Educator Award for contributions to raising student awareness of business and civic involvement, and a commitment to professional development and education contributions. For information and nomination forms, visit estchamber.com.
WORK/PLAY DAYS: The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges Work/Play Days will be held 9 a.m. to noon May 4 at Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex Headquarters, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe, or at Big Branch Marsh or Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuges. Registration is required by the Wednesday preceding the event. Contact Refuge Ranger Jo Anne Dolan at (985) 882-2015 or joanne_dolan@fws.gov
CHALK FEST: The Children's Museum of St. Tammany will host Chalk Fest arts festival with a chalk-art contest, entertainment, food and fun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 21404 Koop Drive, Mandeville. Artists begin work at 8 a.m. with judging at noon. A 4-four square art space is $25 and chalk will be provided. Registration deadline is 3 p.m. Friday, May 3, at cmstkids.org.
GOLF TOURNEY: The St. Tammany Seniors and Law Enforcement Together Council will hold a golf tournament at 9 a.m. Monday, May 2, at Money Hill Golf and Country Club, 100 Country Club Drive, Abita Springs. Individual registration is $150. Breakfast and registration start at 7 a.m. For information, contact Aaron Hebert at (985) 233-0476 or info@stalt.org
SILENT AUCTION: Friends of the Slidell Library will hold a silent auction of preowned books and CDs related to Louisiana and the South until 6 p.m. May 6, with items on display at the Slidell Branch Library, 555 Robert Blvd. Guidelines and details are available at the circulation desk. Bids are placed in person. High bidders have seven days to pick up their items. For information about this auction or other group activities, email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
ZUMBATHON: A fundraiser for Camp Nora, the Ride of the Brotherhood will hold a Zumbathon at 10 a.m. May 11 at the West St. Tammany YMCA, 71256 Francis Road, Covington. Camp Nora is a veterans service organization and a homeless veterans transition resource center. For information, visit rideofthebrotherhood.org.
CAR SHOW: "Cruisin' With YFM 1088" will be at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Mandeville Christian Fellowship Church, 1213 La. 1088. The show features cars and trucks competing in a variety of categories, plus inflatables, a silent auction and more to benefit the ministry activities of Youth For Mandeville. Entry for vehicles is $25. Food vendors will be on hand. For information, contact (504) 451-1522 or lloydbolds@yahoo.com.
GARDEN FEST: The fourth annual fest, "The Importance of Pollinators," will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the Madisonville Branch Library, 1123 Main St. There will be a children’s table with a craft, handmade soaps, pollinator-infused snacks and talk about inviting birds, bees and other pollinators to the yard. There will also be plants for sale. St. Tammany Master Gardeners, the LSU Ag Center and the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum have collaborated with the library for the free event. Visit sttammanylibrary.org for more information.
GOLF TOURNEY: The St. Ben's Golf Tournament will be held at 10 a.m. May 16 at Covington Country Club, 200 Country Club Drive. Cost is $100 individual, $400 per team. For information, call (985) 867-2284.
BOOK SALE: Friends of the Library of West St. Tammany will hold their monthly book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 17-18, at Hadden Hall, 106 S. Jahnke Ave., Covington. For information, contact Debbie Reed at anndreed@gmail.com.
CONTINUING ED FUNDS: The East St. Tammany Chamber will award two $1,500 scholarships to residents of east St. Tammany Parish who are nontraditional, adult or returning students in the workforce. The scholarships to further professional skill sets can be used for accredited four-year colleges; technical or community colleges; recognized professional certifications, programs or licenses. Applications must be postmarked by May 17. For information, call (985) 643-5678.
SCHOLARSHIP OPEN: The Covington-Mandeville Branch of the American Association of University Women invites applications from women in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes attending or planning to attend local community colleges. The scholarship will cover up to $1,500 of books and supplies for use at Delgado Community College, Northshore Technical Community College, Nunez Community College or Baton Rouge Community College. Applications are available at covmande-la.aauw.net. The deadline for applying is May 24.
APPLICATIONS OPEN: Leadership Northshore is accepting applications for the Class of 2020. The program is designed to prepare students for positions in government, business and community affairs. For more information, visit leadershipnorthshore.com.
LEADERSHIP PROGRAM: Applications are open for the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute's 2020 program. The nine-month course runs September to May, with two overnight retreats and seven full-day sessions on public policy, education, health, economic development, diversity and equity, criminal justice and environmental issues. The institute is open to business, civic and public sector leaders in a 10-parish region, including Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes. The deadline to apply online is May 31. For information, visit norli.org
SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS OPEN: Slidell Memorial Hospital is accepting applications for five $1,000 scholarships for local students who are enrolled in a medical program at an accredited university or college for the 2019-20 year. Applicants and/or their parents/guardians must be a resident of St. Tammany Parish. Students must be halfway through their college or university curriculum, have a GPA of 2.5 or better, and have unmet financial needs. Packets can be downloaded from slidellmemorial.org/scholarships-internships. Completed applications must be postmarked by June 30. Contact Patient Experience Coordinator Bonnie Rivet at (985) 280-8531 for information.
KIDS' SUMMER ACTIVITIES
SUMMER ENRICHMENT PROGRAM: Registration is open for Christ Episcopal Church's Community Educational Enrichment Program for children entering grades three through six, which will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 3-28. The cost is $40 per child or $60 per family for children eligible for free school lunches; $80 per child or $100 per family for children eligible for reduced-price lunches; and $200 per child or $300 per family for others. Registration takes place in the church administration building at 129 N. New Hampshire St., Covington, across the street from the church. Registration hours are:
- 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through May 21
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 2
- 9 a.m. to noon May 4
- 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 16
- 9 a.m. to noon May 18.
MARITIME MUSEUM CAMP: The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum in Madisonville is offering three, one-week summer camp sessions. Two will be the Junior Aquatic Engineer Summer Camp, which introduces campers ages 8-10 to activities focused on science, technology, engineering and math. Session 1 will be June 24-28 and session 2 will be July 22-26. Campers will learn to collect, interpret and analyze information through an assortment of hands-on experiments including building a working submersible model. For information, call (985) 845-9200 or visit lpbmm.org.
HISTORY CAMP: Old Mandeville Historic Association History Camp will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 25-26, for children entering third and fourth grades at Jean Baptiste Lang House, 605 Carroll St., Mandeville. Learn about Louisiana architecture, traditions and culture. Children receive a T-shirt, snack and beverage but provide their own lunch. Cost is $20. For information, email adelefoster@gmail.com or call (504) 723-7714.