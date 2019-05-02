The board of the St. Tammany Parish Tourist and Convention Commission has adopted a $2 million budget for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2020, and it predicts an operating deficit of more than $750,000. The budget was adopted when the board met on May 1.
The new budget forecasts revenues of $1,951,300, compared to $1,933,625 budgeted for the current year. The bulk of the expected revenue - $1.4 million in hotel/motel sales taxes and $475,000 in state revenue sharing funds – is unchanged from the current budget, in anticipation of a flat year for the local lodging industry.
The budget calls for marketing and promotion expenditures totaling $2,164,292, administrative and general operating expenses of $403,338, and capital expenditures of $150,000.
Total expenditures of $2,717,630 will result in a budgeted deficit of $766,330.
The commission has budgeted operating deficits for at least the past five years. In each case, the deficit was covered by drawing on the organization’s reserve funds, which are expected to total $2,448,469 at the end of the new fiscal year. That is still well above the $1 million reserve that the organization maintains for emergency operations in the event that a hurricane or other disaster impacts the local tourism economy, said board chairman Mark Myers.
However, Patti Ellish, attending her second meeting as a board member, noted that the organization would eventually run out of reserve funds if budget deficits continue.
“Soon, that surplus will be gone if we continue at this rate. It’s important to align expenditures with what is coming in,” said Ellish, the former CEO of St. Tammany Parish Hospital.
Also at the meeting, commission CEO Donna O’Daniels announced the promotion of Christina Cooper to vice president for communications, marketing and public relations. Cooper succeeds Renée Kientz, who passed away in March.
Taking Cooper’s place as manager of marketing and public relations will be Anna Strider, who had been working as a communications assistant specializing in social media.