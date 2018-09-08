Jaguars move to 2-0 after win in home opener
To the delight of the home crowd at Lester Latino Field, the Pope John Paul II defense recovered five fumbles and added an interception in a 17-6 win over St. Patrick’s out of Mississippi on Sept. 8.
The Jaguars got their first break of the game when St. Patrick's fumbled on its first possession only 49 seconds into the game.
After that, both teams slugged it out in the first half. The only score came off the foot of place-kicker Logan Klotz, who split the uprights with a 21-yard field goal with 8:08 left in the first quarter to go up 3-0.
On their first series of the second half, St. Patrick’s fumbled to set the Jags up on the Irish 7-yard line.
Facing a third and goal, Pope John Paul II quarterback Jacob Blakeman hit running back Micha Saucier with a 5-yard touchdown pass, putting the Jags up 10-0.
Saucier also led the Jaguar ground game with 43 yards on eight carries.
“It was a hard-fought match and was some down-and-dirty football,” Saucier said. “The offensive line played great and fired off the ball. Our defense also stepped up, and I can’t credit them enough.”
Pearl River remains unbeaten after blowout victory
Rushing for 301 yards on the ground, Pearl River moved to 2-0 on the season after a 38-0 victory over Sci Academy at Rebel Stadium.
Junior Corey Warren led the way for the Rebels rushing attack, gobbling up 133 yards on 16 carries and finding the end zone three times.
“Our offensive line was doing a good job,” Warren said. “I could see those holes opening up. It allowed me to have a solid night running the ball.”
The Rebels took the opening kickoff and marched 64 yards in six plays, with Warren running 22 yards for a score.
After forcing a Sci Academy punt on its ensuing possession, a 27-yard run by Justin Dean set up a 19-yard scoring ramble by Warren to make it 14-0.
Up 24-0, Dean capped another 35-yard drive with a sneak for a touchdown and a 31-0 lead.
Northshore defeats Salmen
The Northshore defense held the Salmen offense to 59 total yards, pacing the Panthers to a 7-0 shutout victory over Salmen. The game was played at Spartan Stadium because Northshore’s home field was deemed unplayable because of rain all week.
“The defense played really well, I’m really proud of them” said Northshore coach Mike Bourg. “But we gotta get better offensively. We are gonna get beat with the teams we have coming up if we don’t play better. We have to execute better offensively.”
Northshore forced three turnovers and converted one of them for the only points of the game.
Salmen was able to convert two first downs on their opening possession, but quarterback Mikell Marco was intercepted by Braden Neal and returned it to the Spartans 40-yard line. A nine-play, 40-yard drive that consumed 5:02 was capped off when Branyan Bounds scored on a 3-yard touchdown run. Andrew Stein added the extra point to make the score 7-0 with 1:16 left in the first quarter.
Hawks come from behind to beat Central Catholic
After an ugly first half, the Archbishop Hannan Hawks delivered a stirring second half performance to come from behind and beat Central Catholic of Morgan City 34-14 in Covington.
Hannan was penalized six times in the first half for a total of 40 yards and only gained 38 total yards, but managed to go into halftime only trailing 8-6.
The Hawks’ defense provided the spark in the second half, generating two turnovers and finishing with three total turnovers on the night.
Trailing 14-12 in the third quarter, Dawson Millen scored his second touchdown of the night, finding the end zone from 11 yards out to give the Hawks the lead for good at 20-14. Millen ran for 65 yards on 19 attempts.
Covington falls to Holy Cross
The Covington High offense couldn’t muster any points, dropping a 24-0 decision to Holy Cross at a muddy and sloppy Jack Salter Stadium in nondistrict action.
A scoreless contest for the first 12 minutes, Holy Cross finally got on the scoreboard in the second quarter when Nolan Heitmeier nailed a 28-yard field goal, giving the Tigers a 3-0 advantage.
The Tigers began to pull away when Celven Hulbert found the end zone from 3 yards out. Hulbert finished off the scoring in the fourth quarter when he scored from 67 yards out.
Covington quarterback Sheldon Baham was intercepted later in the third quarter and Jackson Wallace returned it 55 yards for a touchdown.
Covington struggled to move the ball offensively throughout the game. The Lions rushed for only 78 yards.
“I thought in the first half we put together a couple of solid drives,” Covington coach Greg Salter said. “We just couldn’t convert, and that was frustrating. We competed well and I thought we were in it until the third quarter with the interception. That kind of took the wind out of our sails.”
Jesuit upends St. Paul’s
A back-and-forth game at Tad Gormley Stadium turned into a shootout with Jesuit getting the last laugh, defeating St. Paul’s 34-24.
St. Paul’s rallied from a two-score deficit and scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 24 apiece with 2:37 left, but the Blue Jays responded with a big play of their own.
In the next series, senior quarterback Robert McMahon tossed a 48-yard pass to an open Noah Varnado, who broke a few tackles on the way to the end zone to reclaim the 31-24 lead.
St. Paul’s coach Kenny Sears praised his team for its effort battling back at the end of the game, but said a slow start hurt the Wolves.
“We can’t have a bunch of three-and-outs to start the game and give it to a team like Jesuit who can put together drives," Sears said. "I thought our defense was on the field too much, and that kind of put us behind the eight ball. We did a great job coming back, but in the end we have to make plays."
Brian Wollitz, Paul Salvant, Roger Glynn, David Folse II and Dave Woodall contributed to this report.