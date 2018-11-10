For the first time since 2005, the Slidell High football team has advanced in the post season.
Behind 214 yards rushing and three touchdowns from junior running back Harlan Dixon, the No. 12 Tigers defeated No. 21 Central Lafourche 35-21 at home in Class 5A bi-district playoff action.
The Tigers advance to the regional round next week for the first time in 13 years when they travel to take on East Ascension.
“There hasn’t been a lot of playoff success at this school recently, so it is great to win a playoff game,” an excited Slidell coach Larry Favre said. “The difference in this team this year is when things got tight late our offense decided we were going to run the football and go win the ballgame. That is where we have won as a program.”
Putting up nearly 200 yards of total offense in the first half, the Tigers (9-2) got on the scoreboard on its first possession when junior running back Harlan Dixon found the end zone from 31 yards out to make it 7-0 Tigers.
After stopping the Trojans (6-5) on fourth down on its ensuing possession, it took only one play for Slidell to take a 13-0 advantage when senior quarterback Jacob Guidry hit a streaking Tito Simmons for a 72-yard score. A missed extra point made it a 13-0 lead for the Tigers.
Guidry threw for 153 yards in the first half, 115 of them going to Simmons.
Penalties plagued the Tigers throughout the first half, as they committed six infractions and were also stopped on fourth down on another possession.
Central Lafourche’s lone chance for points came on the last play of the first half, but Gavin Lasseigne’s 52-yard field goal was short.
Slidell put the game away for good late in the fourth quarter when Guidry connected with Dixon for a 12-yard touchdown pass and then found Simmons for the 2-point conversion and a 21-0 lead for the Tigers.
The Trojans finally got on the scoreboard on their last possession of the third quarter when Deon Jenkins scored from 6 yards out to make it a 21-7 game and cut it to a 21-14 lead when Charles Stewart returned a Guidry interception 66 yards for a score.
Rebels win first playoff game in school history
A defensive stop proved to secure school history for the Pearl River Rebels.
For the first time in the school’s 50-year history, Pearl River won a football playoff game as the Rebels defeated Franklin Parish at home 21-20 thanks to Brayden Bond’s tackle of Stephon Harden on a 2-point conversion with 3:20 left in the game in a Class 4A first-round playoff game.
“I ran down the line, and he tried to stiff-arm me,” Bond said of the conversion try. “I just pulled him to the ground. Our defense was relentless all night.”
No. 13 Pearl River (8-2) will travel to play No. 4 Neville of Monroe (9-2) in the second round this Friday.
The Rebels were leading 21-14 when kicker Hunter Martensson missed a 28-yard field goal attempt.
Visiting Franklin Parish of Winnsboro (5-6) took the ensuing possession and drove 80 yards in 11 plays, taking 5:49 off the clock. Greg Bailey scored his second touchdown of the game on a 4-yard run to cut the lead to 21-20 and set up Bond’s big stop.
“This is an amazing feeling,” Rebels quarterback Justin Dean said. “We have worked hard the last four years and steadily gotten better. Coach Harris is such a great coach. He’s so high energy.”
The Patriots took the opening possession and drove 92 yards in 13 plays, taking 7:36 off the clock. Jeremiah Fletcher scored on a 5-yard touchdown run but the 2-point conversion failed to make the score 6-0.
The Rebels were able to grab a 7-6 lead when Corey Warren Jr. scored on a 15-yard touchdown run. Martensson added the first of his 3 extra points with 3:21 left in the first half.
Pearl River took the second-half kickoff and drove 66 yards in eight plays. Dean scored on a 5-yard touchdown run to make the score 14-6.
Warren finished the game with 84 yards rushing on 23 carries. Dean added 55 yards on 11 carries as the Rebels amassed 208 yards rushing and 247 total yards.
Lakeshore wins easily over DeRidder
Senior quarterback Parker Orvin threw for four touchdowns, two to Jake Smiroldo as the No. 5 Titans easily defeated No. 28 DeRidder 45-21 in Class 4A first-round action.
With the win, the Titans (11-0) advance to take on Livonia in the regional round this Friday.
The Titans opened the scoring on a 4-yard touchdown run by Maximus Lowery.
With time running down in the first quarter, Christian Westcott found the end zone from 4 yards out to make it 14-0 Titans.
DeRidder answered on a 13-yard touchdown run by Jalyn Thurman to narrow the Titan lead to 14-7.
Lakeshore scored again with 8:14 left in the half when Orvin found Jacob Bernard in the flat for a 50-yard pass play that extended the Titan lead to 21-7.
The Titans scored on their next two possessions as Orvin hit Smiroldo with a 23-yard pass, followed by another touchdown pass that covered 26 yards and put Lakeshore up 35-7.
The Dragons punted on the following series, and the Titans called for a fair catch at the Dragon 49-yard line.
With seven seconds left until halftime, Gettys was sent onto the field to try a seldom-seen free kick. Much to the delight of the home crowd, Gettys nailed it from 59 yards out to make it 38-7 at the half.
“This undefeated season has been very special to this team,” said defensive standout Zachary Bernard. “Our defense played well tonight, especially in the first half. I’m not happy that we gave up those two late touchdowns, but overall it was a good night.”
Hannan defense stifles Lusher Charter
Remaining unbeaten on the 2018 season, the Archbishop Hannan defense forced six turnovers as the Hawks shut out Lusher Charter 37-0 in the first round of the Division II state playoffs in Covington.
Hannan (11-0) took advantage of less-than-ideal field conditions, forcing 13 fumbles and recovering six. Two of the six recoveries were returned for touchdowns.
Hannan coach Scott Wattigny said he was proud of the way the team played despite the muddy field conditions.
"I thought our guys handled it really well," he said. "I am proud of our guys. They deserved this, and we are looking forward to the next opportunity, which will be a big one for us."
The Hawks scored all they needed in the first quarter. After an interception by starting quarterback Brantley Taylor on Hannan's first play from scrimmage, the Hawks forced a three-and-out and a Lusher punt.
Hannan running back Brendan David got the call on the first two plays from scrimmage, breaking the second one for a 62-yard touchdown run to give the Hawks a 6-0 lead.
On Lusher's first play after the kickoff, quarterback Arnold Little fumbled at his own 30-yard line, and Hannan linebacker Wyatt Coffey picked up the loose ball and rumbled in for the score, putting the Hawks up 12-0.
Lusher (3-8) lost fumbles on its next two drives, with Hannan taking advantage of the second miscue, driving 64 yards in seven plays, capping the drive with a 1-yard TD run by David to make it 18-0.
The Hawks finished off the big first quarter on Lusher's next offensive play when Lions running back Miles Stewart fumbled at the 20-yard line and defensive tackle Frederick Rabensteiner scooped up the ball and ran it in for another TD.
Hannan will now play De La Salle, which topped Vandebilt Catholic 42-7. De La Salle routed Hannan 52-14 in the second round of the playoffs last season, something the Hawks are ready to see reversed.
"We are looking forward to it," Wattigny said. "I told our guys all week that we had a chance at a second chance. They put it on us last year. so we are looking forward to this opportunity."
Roger Glynn, Dave Woodall and Jason Russell contributed to this report.