A recent soft opening of the renovated Historic Bayou Lacombe Rural Museum showed patrons and volunteers there’s still a lot to be learned in the two-room wooden schoolhouse.
The St. Tammany School Board owns the building at 6115 St. Mary St. in Lacombe. It recently completed a renovation to repair damage from termites.
The renovation also brought the building up to School Board standards, museum board treasurer Brian Schneider said. The building is now compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and has central air.
Built in 1912 by John Davis Sr., the building in 1990 was added to the National Registry of Historic Places as the Lacombe School. It is noted as the oldest standing wooden schoolhouse in St. Tammany Parish.
During the renovation, volunteers stored the museum’s displays and artifacts, and they are in the process of upgrading the exhibits, with plans to reopen to the public in January, Schneider said.
The soft opening was held to show the improvements to patrons and those who contributed to the capital campaign.
Museum President Karen Raymond grew up in Lacombe, and she said the museum can help “build the pride of local people.” She said she has helped recruit young parents to the board who have an investment in seeing the history preserved within the schoolhouse walls.
“I think the younger generation today does not know history. It’s the ties with the past that can give them a sense of who they are,” she said. “There’s such a rich history in Lacombe. I think the museum will really help.”
Exhibits will include collected artifacts and historic photos as well as displays about the history of the Choctaw, also known as the Chahta Indians, in the Lacombe area, and Adrien Pere Rouquette, the missionary to the Choctaw whom they named Chahta Ima.
There will be information on the early French settlers and the brick and lumber industry; the contributions of John Davis; and the enduring tradition known as La Toussaint, or the lighting of the graves.
She said the museum could also be an important tourist destination. “There needs to be some interpretation of the importance of the history, not just for Lacombe.”
“We want to turn it into an educational facility for the entire parish,” she said. “We’d like to see it open Saturday and Sunday, and maybe on Fridays for school tours and scheduled events. In the past, the museum was open a few hours, one day a month.
The museum volunteers have a cooperative endeavor agreement with the School Board to operate the museum. The board maintains the building, but the museum pays for everything from light bulbs to building new display cabinets.
Raymond sees the importance of old tools and other items at the museum that show how life was lived in the past. She remembers sitting in the kitchen “the first time my grandmother said ‘When I was a little girl …”
She points to the pedal sewing machine in the museum and remembers how as one of six sisters, they all “had to learn how to make clothes, starting with sewing for our baby dolls.”
She sees the sharpener on display at the museum and can remember “seeing my grandfather sharpening his tools and the sparks flying when he got it going fast.”
Schneider said Lacombe has always been a mixture of “Indian, black, white and Creole.”
“When I moved here in 1980, a lot of people still spoke ‘patois.' ” With improvements from the capital campaign, he said the museum can reflect that unique cultural mix.
The museum board is seeking to collect historic photographs and artifacts pertaining to the history of Bayou Lacombe community. For information, visit bayoulacombemuseum.com, email bayoulacombemuseum@gmail.com or call (985) 788-1403.