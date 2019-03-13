Early voting begins on Saturday and runs through March 23 for the March 30 primary election.
From 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily — except Sundays — voters can go to the Covington Office of Voter Registration at 601 N. Jefferson Ave. or the Slidell Office at 520 Old Spanish Trail. The Mandeville office at 21490 Koop Drive will be closed for the election.
Identification is required to vote. For more information, call (985) 809-5500 or (985) 646-4125.
Public meetings to address education
The major stakeholders in Louisiana public education have joined forces to co-host a series of town hall meetings over the next several weeks.
The Louisiana Public School Coalition includes the Louisiana Association of Educators, Louisiana Association of Principals, Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, Louisiana Federation of Teachers, Louisiana School Boards Association and Louisiana Retired Teachers Association.
The coalition collectively represents the interests of tens of thousands of education professionals, paraprofessionals, employees, lawmakers and retirees, and plans to host 11 meetings across the state through April 4.
The town halls will spur solutions-oriented discussions with legislators and members of the public on funding, teacher/employee pay raises, and recruitment and retention of teachers.
Questions may be submitted before the meetings at bit.ly/LATownHallQuestions
Town halls, which begin at 5 p.m., are coming up in the following area cities:
• March 14 — Metairie
• March 19 — Baton Rouge
• March 26 — LaPlace
• March 28 — Mandeville
Slidell cleanup day is April 6
Keep Slidell Beautiful will hold its spring citywide cleanup and beautification day from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on April 6 at Heritage Park. After the cleanup volunteers will meet back at Heritage Park for a pizza luncheon and will receive KSB T-shirts.
Volunteers are needed to help plant flowers in gardens around the city as well as pick up trash in certain areas.
For more information about the cleanup, go to www.keepslidellbeautiful.org.
Parish Demos add executive committee members
The St. Tammany Democratic Executive Committee has gained four new members.
At its Jan. 28 meeting, it elected Lynne Craven, of Covington, to represent District 1, and Robin Schulberg, of Covington, to represent District 6. At its Feb. 25, meeting, it elected Gertrude Ivory, of Slidell, to represent District 14, and Jim Francis, of Covington, to fill an at-large seat left by former member Jim Harlan.
Craven has lived in Covington with her husband for seven years. She runs a video production company and recently ran for the St. Tammany Parish School Board in District 2.
Schulberg is a retired attorney who clerked for U.S. Circuit Judge Henry A. Politz, taught at Tulane and Loyola law schools, and served as an assistant federal public defender. She lives on a small farm in north-west St. Tammany.
Ivory is an educational consultant who works with the Louisiana Children’s Museum. She also serves on the board of Lantern Light Ministry.
Francis ran for U.S. Congress in 2018 to represent the First Congressional District and lives in Covington with his wife Nicole and their son, Cooper. He runs his own consulting and software development company and builds custom guitars in his free time.
The St. Tammany Democratic Executive Committee represents the parish's Democratic voters and works to spread the Democratic message, uphold progressive values and elect Democrats to office.
--
Mayor Mike Cooper has announced that for the seventh consecutive year the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting has been awarded to the City of Covington by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR). The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and management.
“The City of Covington is tremendously proud to once again be recognized as a recipient of this prestigious award. I, and members of the Covington City Council, wish to acknowledge and commend Chief Administrative Officer Gina Hayes and Finance Director Alisa Faciane for their adherence to the best financial practices. They are an asset to our City and to my administration. My thanks are also extended to the CPA firm of Carr, Riggs & Ingram, who formally submitted the annual financial report on the City’s behalf,” said Mayor Cooper.
The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program including demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.
The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association serving approximately 19,000 government finance professionals with offices in Chicago, IL and Washington, DC.