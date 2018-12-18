December is a joyous time of year. It's a time to reflect on past blessings and future promises. A time to enjoy the company of friends, the love of family and lots of reasons to celebrate.
To recognize the many holidays that occur during the month, staff at the seven COAST Activity Centers brought in decorations to reflect different traditions.
The Slidell and Lacombe centers featured Kwanzaa decorations, in particular the three red, three green and one black candle representing the seven principals of the Kwanzaa festival. The Slidell display also included several of the seven symbols of Kwanzaa, including the Unity Cup, the Kinara candleholder and wooden fruits and nuts.
Many of the centers displayed an Advent wreath, a traditional religious symbol honoring the coming of the Christ Child. Three purple candles, for prayer and penance, and one pink candle, representing joy, are lit during the last four weeks before Christmas.
The menorah used at Hanukkah commemorates the Jewish victory over the Syrians and the miracle that allowed one day’s allotment of oil to burn for eight nights during the rededication of the temple.
Blue and white, the colors in the Israeli flag, are used in many of the holiday’s symbols, including spinning tops called dreidels and coin-shaped candy or trinkets called gelt.
Christmas trees in all of the COAST activity centers boasted ornaments of both the secular and religious variety. But one tree stood out from all the rest. It had not a single red, green, white or blue ornament. No angels, Santas, gold coins, fruit or other traditional holiday symbol.
Instead, it was covered from top to bottom in black and gold. Rumor has it that the tree represents a sporting holiday that takes place every February. Who dat!