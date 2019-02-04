The Christ Episcopal girls soccer team gave up a late first-half goal and could not answer with a score of its own, falling 1-0 to Catholic-New Iberia at home in the second round of the LHSAA Division IV girls soccer playoffs in Covington.
The seventh-seeded Wildcats, coming off a first-round bye, controlled the ball for most of the game on their end of the field, but could never quite get the shot needed to score, seeing its storybook season come to an end.
Christ Episcopal (14-2-1), made up mostly of seventh and eighth graders, had its best chance to tie the game in the 67th minute, when junior captain Emily Hines took a long pass 30 yards from the goal in the middle of the field and streaked toward the goal unguarded.
As Hines approached the net, her kick sailed high and over the crossbar, depriving the Wildcats of the elusive score.
Despite the miss and the loss, Hines was as pleased as she could be with her team's effort both against 10th-seeded Catholic High-New Iberia (13-10-1) and during the entire season.
"Judging by how we played this year as a team, we've been stunned at how (the young players) have brought the intensity and played better than us," she said. "It's a really aggressive squad that we have.
"We got unlucky. Everyone has bad days, so we'll get them next year."
Christ Episcopal's aggressiveness kept it in the game all night, as the Wildcats had six shots on goal and several more chances on corner kicks and breakaways that just did not materialize.
Catholic-New Iberia's only shot on goal was the one that went in.
The first 40 minutes had all the makings of a good half for Christ Episcopal, as the Wildcats put shot after shot on goal, only to be denied. Two shots went wide, and Hines had another go over the goal to keep the game scoreless for most of the half.
The only score of the game came in the final minutes of the half as Catholic High-New Iberia pushed the ball downfield and into the left corner. Anna Broussard then punched the ball into the corner of the net from 20 yards away, giving the Panthers the lead.
The game got a bit chippy in the second half, with the fouls piling up on both sides of the ball and Broussard garnering a yellow card for rough play.
Nothing escalated, however, and Christ Episcopal did its best to try to tie it, but to no avail. Two shots on goal and a shot wide of the net in the final six minutes and into stoppage time would not go, ending the Wildcats' season.
Christ Episcopal coach Greg Carnovale had nothing but good things to say about his team and its effort.
"If they leave it out on the field and battle, we will take our hats off to them," he said. "Our younger players did not give up and our older players acted like leaders.
"They left blood, sweat and tears out on the field and it's a pleasure to coach them."
Carnovale said he can't wait for next season to start, as he will have everyone on the team back.
"We are building something here and the girls have bought in," he said. "With (mostly) seventh and eighth graders out there - for what they did this season battling against juniors and seniors - we can't be prouder of them.
"We know and they know that we are going to continue to grow and get better and it's going to be an exciting season next year."