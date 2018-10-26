25 years
Despite pleas for alternative considerations, the St. Tammany Parish Police Jury voted last Thursday to secure C.E. Meyer Engineers of New Orleans to serve as architect of the new La. 59 administrative building. Meyer was recommended by J.J. Krebs and Associates, the firm hired to do the site design work on the 18 acres purchased by the Police Jury next to its La. 59 maintenance barn.
50 years
Wallace B. Laird of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Department was among 100 law officers who graduated from the 82nd session of the FBI National Academy Wednesday upon conclusion of the 12-week course. Robert E. Rightmyer, special agent in charge of the New Orleans Office of the FBI, said residents in the areas of Covington have reason to be proud of Chief Criminal Deputy Laird. Laird is the first law enforcement officer from St. Tammany parish to attend the FBI National Academy.
75 years
In the past several months, twelve approved slaughter houses have been constructed in the parish. Those slaughter houses met all sanitary requirements and have been given a permit to operate. All meat slaughtered for public consumption must be slaughtered at one of these slaughter houses and meat must bear a slaughterhouse stamp. “Under the tree” slaughtering, or slaughtering in old barns, is unsanitary and a menace to the public health. Any meat found in any market in the parish the week beginning Nov. 1, 1943, which does not have a slaughterhouse stamp will be seized by the Health Department, and the owner of the meat will be indicted.
100 years
On account of the general improvement in the influenza situation and with the desire to work as little hardship on the public as possible, it has been decided that the proclamation of Oct. 9 will be modified to the extent of allowing open air meetings on and after Nov. 1, provided there is no overcrowding; that beginning Nov. 3, the churches may be opened provided ushers will prevent overcrowding and the churches are well ventilated and shall have been open at least two hours before services begin.
125 years
Next Wednesday will be All Saints Day. The roads and walls in the cemetery have been cleared of grass and weeds, and the tombs and monuments are being brightened up and decorated for the day.