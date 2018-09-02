The house known as “Villa de la Vergne” was seemingly charmed long before the home’s owners actually tried to turn it into the centerpiece of a fairy-tale world more than a century ago.
The historic villa, which sits just off the banks of the Bogue Falaya River near Covington, has recorded roots that can be traced back to the earliest part of the 1800s, though the home likely is several decades older than that. It was built for the Lorreins family on what was a 640-acre Spanish land grant that since has been broken into smaller parcels.
The Lorreins owned the Spanish Custom House on Bayou St. John in New Orleans, and the same family’s plantation was located on what are now the scenic grounds of New Orleans City Park.
In the 1800s, the villa on the Bogue Falaya was owned by Capt. John Smoker, who was part of the crew that piloted the Robert E. Lee against the Riverboat Natchez from New Orleans to St. Louis in the Great Mississippi Riverboat Race. And later, when the de la Vergne family bought the property and gave the home its current name, they had renowned architect Paul Andry make additions that included spires that make the villa look like a castle to passers-by. Andry is famous locally for designing the stately Tulane University campus on St. Charles Avenue in uptown New Orleans.
As if that history was not enough, the de la Vergnes made further additions to the property that added an even more fanciful touch. It was something of a trend among the wealthy at the turn of the 20th century to be interested in the supernatural, and their estates sometimes were transformed into magical worlds. Villa de la Vergne received some of that same look, with the turrets on the home’s sides and footbridges that slipped over gurgling streams leading down to the Bogue Falaya. There was discussion, apparently, that the home might be transformed into something of a tourist destination because of its beauty and eccentric nuances.
The spell was broken in the latter part of the 20th century, however, when heirs to the estate fought over the future of the family home as well as several dozen surrounding acres of prime real estate that remain in the estate today.
Just as often happens in a fairy tale, the “kingdom” fell into disrepair during the disputes. Weeds choked out picturesque ponds and vines climbed the villa’s walls. Area kids said the place was haunted, and neighbors wondered aloud if the home would simply fall to the ground because of neglect.
But at the last moment, a proverbial “knight in shining armor” has appeared to help rescue the 200-plus-year-old home from sure destruction.
Banks McClintock hails from the Carolinas where his family was in real estate and restoration. He’s enamored with saving old homes and has worked to save a dozen or more in New Orleans’ Garden District. He was looking for a home to work on in St. Tammany Parish when he was alerted by a real estate agent friend that Villa de la Vergne could be the project he wanted.
It took time and persuasion, McClintock said, but the villa’s heirs allowed him to buy into the estate with the goal of restoring the home to its former glory. He’s been working on the home for several months now, but McClintock knows there is much work ahead.
The first order of business was to get a former guest house on the property into working order so he and his family can be closer to the worksite, rather than commuting in from New Orleans as he’s been doing. Several of the ponds have been cleared of decades of muck and mire, and the waterfalls that flow from a grotto, then from pond to pond, are crystal clear again. Major landscaping is on the to-do list — huge stands of vines, bamboo and more obscure view of the river from the house’s perch high above. And McClintock hopes to restore a pirogue launch on a sliver of riverfront shoreline.
The home itself is, of course, where the majority of attention must be focused. He said neighbors are excited about the restoration effort and have been curious as to what plans lie ahead for the house. McClintock informs them all the home always has been a family residence and always will be as long as he’s involved.
Not long after McClintock became part of the Villa de la Vergne project, he learned the home would be placed on the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation’s statewide list of the most endangered places. The trust calls attention to historic sites that are threatened for a variety of reasons and advocates for preservation and protection.
For McClintock, that’s further proof the work he’s doing to save Villa de la Vergne is worthwhile. Though there is no immediate timetable for its restoration, he said he’ll work tirelessly to make sure the Villa de la Vergne fairy tale ends happily ever after.
“People have forgotten about this place because it’s off the beaten path a little bit,” McClintock said. “It’s been months of planning and we’re just at the beginning of this (restoration.)
“There are little moments where you have these successes and it gives you a little more energy to (see the whole project through to the end.)”