1. Lakeshore (8-0, last week No. 1): The Titans are two games away from history as they look to become the first school in St. Tammany Parish to have back-to-back undefeated regular seasons since the 1974-75 Covington High Lions. The eyes of the Lakeshore fan base are squarely on the Class 4A power rankings. How high can Lakeshore climb and what would a return trip to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome look like, playoff bracket-wise?
2. Archbishop Hannan (8-0, last week No. 2): The Hawks avenged their first loss of a season ago with a big win over Albany. Only two weeks remain between Hannan and what is believed to be the school’s first undefeated regular season. A road trip is on the schedule this week as Scott Wattigny’s squad heads to Loranger. If they can win as they're expected to, it sets up a senior night, regular-season finale at The Cage against Bogalusa. The goal is within the grasp of Archbishop Hannan. It’s up to them to go grab it.
3. Slidell (6-2, last week No. 3): In case you haven’t heard it before, Slidell High beat St. Paul’s for the first time in 5,124 days last week. What a gutsy performance on both sides of the ball for the Tigers. Jacob Guidry is the best passing quarterback in 6-5A, and that includes T.J. Finley. Harlan Dixon is making his case to be one of the best multipurpose running backs in all of Class 5A. The district title could be Slidell’s. To make that happen, though, there is still some business to take care of against Fontainebleau and Northshore. It will be interesting to see if there is any sort of emotional letdown this week against the Bulldogs after such a big win last week against the Wolves.
4. Pearl River (6-1, last week No. 4): A huge win for Joe Harris and the Rebels as Pearl River did something I predicted this summer: It won a district game for the first time since 2012. Don’t look now, but if Pearl River can finish 7-2 at worst this regular season, which is highly possible, there could be a home playoff game at Rebel Stadium for the first time this century.
5. Fontainebleau (5-3, last week No. 7): The cure for any St. Tammany team’s offensive problems is evident: Play Ponchatoula. Joshua Bailey had the game of his life, completing nine passes with five of them going for touchdowns. Huge game coming up this week for the Bulldogs, as they welcome Slidell High to The Dawg Pound. A Fontainebleau win secures a playoff spot for Chris Blocker’s squad
6. St. Paul’s (4-4, last week No. 4): It was my first time seeing St. Paul’s in person last week and I came away impressed. Jack Mashburn is the real deal in the run game and in throwing the football. Nick Stanton impressed the heck out of me with a couple of acrobatic catches, and Mitchell Smith is a powerful runner. The Wolves just came up a little short against Slidell. I look for them to bounce back in a big way this week against Mandeville.
7. Covington (3-5, last week No. 6): Another rough offensive night for Greg Salter’s squad in a home loss to Northshore. The Lions managed only 282 yards of total offense at home. If Covington wants to have any chance of making it to the Class 5A state playoffs, the game on the road this week against Hammond is a must-win.
8. Northshore (3-5, last week No. 9): Give a tremendous amount of credit to the entire Northshore squad for going on the road and picking up the definition of a quality victory against Covington. The Panthers defense came to play, but it was the Northshore offense that proved to be the difference in the game. Congratulations to Mike Bourg and the Panthers. Now, they get to host to a Ponchatoula team that literally can’t stop anyone defensively. Look for the Northshore offense to be even more productive this week.
9. Mandeville (2-6, last week No. 8): The rough inaugural season for Hutch Gonzales and the Skippers continues. Mandeville must find a way to bounce back from a tough homecoming loss to Hammond, a game in which they were leading late in the fourth quarter. Things don’t get easier as they head to Hunter Stadium to take on a St. Paul’s team that isn’t going to be happy after dropping its first league game of the season last week to Slidell.
10. Salmen (1-7, last week No. 10): The struggles continue for the Spartans. There is plenty of talent all over the field this season for Eric Chuter’s squad, but for some reason, it has yet to really come together. Salmen will look to snap its losing streak this week with its second game of the year against Franklinton, a squad that defeated the Spartans 43-29 back on Oct. 4.
11. Pope John Paul II (2-5, last week No. 11): The struggles continue for the Jaguars, who dropped yet another game last week, falling to Independence. A matchup on the road against Northlake Christian this week may be the last chance Charlie Cryer’s squad has to experience some success.
12. Northlake Christian (1-6, last week No. 12): This is not going to be a season that Northlake Christian fans will want. The Wolverines dropped to 1-6 on the season after a loss to Pine. The Northlake Christian offense has yet to break double-digits this season. Does that change Friday night on Senior Night at home against Pope John Paul II in “Holy Bowl 2.0”? We will find out.