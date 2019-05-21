CONCERT SERIES: The Coalition of Voices for Christ presents "Food for the Soul," a series of free concerts at 6:30 p.m. Fridays at the Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St., Mandeville. Red Fury will perform May 24, with Erica Reine on June 7 and In His Company on June 14. For information, visit www.ourcvc.com.
SPRING REVIVAL: Macedonia Baptist Church will hold its annual revival at 7:30 p.m. through Thursday, May 23, with the Rev. Louis Thomas of Bethlehem Baptist Church of Picayune, Mississippi, as the speaker. The church is located at 60183 Bryan Road, Slidell. For information, call (985) 643-7329.
NOVENA: "Now more than ever, Come, Holy Spirit, Come" is the banner for a Holy Spirit novena May 31 through June 8, at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church, 61030 Brier Lake Drive, Lacombe. Praise and worship begins nightly at 6:30. For more information, contact Deacon Ricky Suprean at (504) 577-6652.
MAGNIFICAT BREAKFAST: Rita Ekenta, a veteran and native of Nigeria, will speak at the Magnificat Breakfast at 9 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Pinewood Plantation, 405 Country Club Blvd., Slidell. Tickets are $20, available online at www.eventbrite.com or call (985) 502-0349.
VACATION BIBLE SCHOOLS
FIRST CHRISTIAN: "Who is My Neighbor? Learning to Love Like Jesus" will be the theme for VBS from 10 a.m. to noon June 3-7 at First Christian Church, 102 Christian Lane, Slidell. Bible stories, music, arts and crafts, snacks, drama and games will be featured, with a short program and lunch for participants and their families at the conclusion. Registration forms can be picked up at the church or call Linda Jamison at (985) 285-1751.