Pearl River Police Chief Johnny "JJ" Jennings, who was elected four years ago when longtime chief Bennie Raynor chose not to seek another term, was defeated Tuesday in his bid for a second term.
He faced three opponents, including Jack Sessions, who had run against Raynor in 2010, and first-time candidate Chris Culotta, both of whom made it to the Dec. 8 runoff. Sessions came in first. Jennings finished third.
Ronnie Marshall, the owner of a wrecker service who is suing the town, finished fourth.
Jennings, Culotta and Sessions are Republicans; Marshall is an independent.
Jennings has wrangled with the town's Board of Aldermen during his initial term, including over his efforts to hire separate legal counsel for his department.
He was also at the center of a public spat over the town's Swamp Fest this summer. The owners of the private property where the festival was held demanded that Jennings be banned from the event. He said that was illegal.