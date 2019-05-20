More than 750,000 pounds of trash have been picked up since the Keep St. Tammany Beautiful group formed 3½ years ago, parish officials announced last week.
Parish President Pat Brister started the cleanup initiative to stem the tide of litter. Keep St. Tammany Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep Louisiana Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful, and has been the main force in cleaning up the unincorporated areas of the parish.
Brister lauded the people of the program and the work they've accomplished, but said "we must all play a part to begin the cultural change to stop litter from negatively impacting our quality of life.”
In addition to the litter pick up programs, Keep St. Tammany Beautiful partners with parish government to host several household hazardous waste collection days through each year, and on May 18, the group sponsored its first residential shred day so residents could shred sensitive documents free of charge.
The group also works with homeowner associations to organize neighborhood pickup events.
To volunteer for an upcoming Keep St. Tammany Beautiful event, go online to www.keepsttammanybeautiful.org/get-invovled/volunteer.
Memorial Day reception in Covington
The Covington Heritage Foundation and the City of Covington invite all veterans and their families to attend a free reception from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on May 27 at Bogue Falaya Hall at the Greater Covington Center, 317 N. Jefferson Ave.
Veterans and family members will be the honored guests, enjoying refreshments and music. This event is free and open to the public, and will follow Memorial Day services scheduled at the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center.