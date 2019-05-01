St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified 54-year-old Ralph Davis of Slidell as the victim in a homicide over the weekend.
Preston said that Davis died of gunshot wound to the chest and ruled the death a homicide.
Terrell Sylvas, 34, of Pearl River was arrested and booked with second-degree murder and other counts, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The shooting happened late Friday. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies found the victim lying in the driveway of his residence on Pine Drive in the River Gardens subdivision with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Sylvas was found at the same house suffering from an apparent drug overdose. But after he was treated, he was identified as the suspect in the shooting and was arrested.