Members of the Junior Auxiliary of Slidell set goals for the coming year during a recent retreat at Café Luke in Slidell. The guest speaker was Junior Auxiliary life member Gail Brown, whose theme was, "Life begins at the end of your comfort zone." The lunch speaker was business coach Andrea Picou, who discussed emotional intelligence. For information on the Junior Auxiliary of Slidell, visit www.JASlidell.org or email jaslidell@gmail.com.
Participants in the retreat included Lisha Bonson, Joanna Brockhoff, Sharon Cooke, Sheila Guthrie, Yeon Ham, Judy Heimbuck, Lisa Kutcher, Barbara Murphy, Cathy Newman, Melissa O’Quinn, Andrea Quave, Megan Rhodes, Natalie Smith, Tracy Stokes-Ducre, Ann Tassin, Hilary Toups and Jonna Tuner.
The JAS membership group comprises Sharon Cooke, Cathy Newman, Melissa O’Quinn and Tracy Stokes-Ducre.
The JAS projects group comprises Joanna Brockhoff, Andrea Quave, Ann Tassin and Jonna Turner.