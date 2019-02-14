The Madisonville Town Council’s Feb. 13 meeting turned a little testy when council members and the public debated how to deal with crowing roosters and roaming chickens in the quaint riverfront town.
Over recent years, some residents have complained about chickens running loose in the street and roosters crowing at all hours of the day and night. One of those who says he is affected is Pine Street resident and council member Chris Hitzman, who says his next-door neighbor’s rooster is a major offender that keeps his family up at night.
When Hitzman brought the issue up at the council’s January meeting, Mayor Jean Pelloat asked that an ordinance be drafted to deal with it.
As a result, Hitzman and town attorney Bruce Danner both suggested amendments to the town’s code of ordinances at the February meeting.
Danner’s draft enlarged the scope of the town’s animals ordinance to forbid owners of roosters or other “domesticated animals” from allowing them to roam at large and to prohibit the keeping or maintaining of roosters on less than one acre of land within the corporate limits of the town.
Hitzman’s draft modified another section of the town’s ordinances to disallow “habitual squawking or other noise” that “unreasonably disturbs the peace and quiet,” prohibit “domesticated fowl running at large” and “disagreeable odors,” and to limit the number of fowl kept at a single-family residence to 10 chickens and one rooster.
When the discussion was open to public comments, several residents argued for and against the birds, with the majority in favor of the fowl.
The discussion heated up when David Burke, the owner of Hitzman’s winged nemesis, took the podium and said that he had never had a complaint about his rooster.
“This could have been dealt with had that happened,” Burke said. “The challenge we have here is that somebody’s high-jacked the council.”
Hitzman immediately shot back, “Somebody’s high-jacked Pine Street.”
Regaining control of the discussion, Pelloat told Burke, “This is not the first time we have been presented with the problem. It happens to be the first time we’ve been presented with it at your home. If you need official notification, I guess I’ll give it to you.”
Trying to inject some humor into the situation, Councilman Kevin Doran told the large crowd in attendance, “I’d like to thank the rooster for bringing us all together tonight.”
But Councilman Tim Bounds was not as congenial and told Burke, “We went through this at the last council meeting. To sit here and say you’re not aware of this is, we’re making a mockery of our town. We don’t need a plethora of rules in this town. Your rooster’s a problem. You’ve known about it, and it was supposed to disappear. I was hoping it would, and we could all go home and enjoy ourselves.”
Resident Louis Ogle seconded Bounds’ remarks, saying, “If you want to live in a place with a lot of rules, go to a subdivision. I don’t like either ordinance as proposed.”
Recognizing that the discussion was not going to resolve the issue, Pelloat brought it to a close by asking councilmen to draft a single ordinance that could be discussed at the council’s Feb. 27 public committee meeting.
After the councilmen agreed to Pelloat’s request, one of them quipped, “The rooster lives anon!”