The Krewe of Slidellians took flight in glamorous style recently during its Bal Masque LXIX, themed “Birds of a Feather,” at The Harbor Center.
The event was presented by the Slidell Women’s Civic Club, which since its first ball in 1951 has selected Slidellians' royalty based upon the ideals of community spirit and leadership. The krewe held the first parade on the north shore in 1961.
The venue was ornamented with colorful birds, and royal court costumes were adorned with feathers symbolizing some of the most beautiful creatures. Queen Samaritan LXIX Barbara Doyle and King Samaritan LXIX Eugene St. Jean reigned in designs symbolizing the beauty of peacocks.
Maids were Anna Merle Merritt, Kendrell Jones and Julie Wood. Dukes were Ron Davis, Don Shea and Jimmy Strickland.
Queen Samaritan LXVIII Glenda Drennan and King Samaritan LXVIII Randy Fandal took their final royal walk and past queens and kings were recognized.
The 2019 ball captain was Adelaide Lowrey, and co-captains were Carol Beech and Suzie Hunt. Parade captain was Mary Clement and co-captains were Rosemary Clement, Melba Houvenagel, Nell Laporte, Martha van Deventer, Suzie Hunt, Cindy Boudreau, Gwendolyn Clement, Carol Beech and Jean Glover.
Master of ceremonies for the ball was Grace Marshall. Presenting the colors was Salmen High School JROTC, and singing the national anthem was Kaula Johnson. SWCC President Jill Scholl welcomed guests. Entertaining throughout the evening were jazz pianist Ronnie Kole, SWCC Dancers directed by Rosemary Clement, and music by the band Flip Side. Members and guests enjoyed a dinner buffet and dancing following the tableau.