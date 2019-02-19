Covington is celebrating 60 years of Carnival with an emphasis this year on how much things have changed over six decades.
Even a few years ago, revelers could go downtown Covington on Mardi Gras for the 10 a.m. parades and be home in a just more than an hour.
But those days are long gone.
Covington Mardi Gras is becoming a family destination because of its laid-back atmosphere, and because it’s a safe place for people to enjoy what has grown into a half-day of Carnival-themed action, said Covington City Councilman Larry Rolling.
This year, the Carnival in Covington event will take place on March 5 (Mardi Gras) featuring improved parades as well as a party at the Covington Trailhead from noon until 3 p.m.
It’s all part of a concerted effort to make Covington an option for people seeking some good, clean fun on Fat Tuesday.
“We make progress every year,” said Rolling, who three years ago was named Covington’s Parade Committee chairman to help revitalize the celebration.
He said he's expecting a larger crowd because of the better product.
For instance, seven or eight traditional Mardi Gras floats will join the procession of trucks, cars and marching units in the Lions Club parade on March 5. Last year, only two traditional floats hit the streets as part of the procession.
The Lions Club Parade kicks things off at 10 a.m. at the St. Tammany Parish Justice Center, followed by the Mystic Krewe of Covington and Lyra, a marching krewe founded in 2010.
The parades follow the traditional Covington route, starting at the intersection of North Jefferson and Columbia streets. It turns right on Boston Street, then left on South Jefferson, right on West 15th Avenue, right on Tyler Street, right on W. 23rd Avenue, right on North Jefferson Street, left on Boston Street and left on Columbia Street before ending at the intersection of East 27th Avenue.
The after-party at the Covington Trailhead, which starts at noon, also has grown in a short time. Boogie Falaya will provide live music, and there will be a Kids Korner with crafts, mask-making and more. Food and drink will be available, and a traditional second line will end the celebration at 3 p.m.
“It will be very festive,” Rolling said. “We’re really proud of it.”
Rolling emphasized that there's still time for anyone wanting to ride in the Covington Lions Club parade to register. Walking and marching groups can enter free, and cost is $25 to enter a decorated truck or trailer.
To join the fun, go to www.carnivalincovington.com.