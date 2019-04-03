APPLICATIONS OPEN: Leadership Northshore is accepting applications for the Class of 2020. The program is designed to prepare students for positions in government, business and community affairs. For more information, visit www.leadershipnorthshore.com.
COMPUTER EVENTS: The St. Tammany Computer Association is teaching Windows 10 Beginners, Fundamentals for Intermediates and Applications at a variety of meetings and classes held at the St. Tammany Parish Military Road Complex, 61134 N. Military Road, Slidell. Classes are free for members and are geared to beginner and intermediate students, including many seniors. Laptops are encouraged. Dues are $20 per year. Classes and meetings coming up include:
- Class — 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6
- Meeting — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 11
- Lab — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18
- Class — 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25.
For information, contact Shirley at (985) 285-3810 or Janet at (985) 863-2906 or email sharpe1080@gmail.com.
GARDEN AND GOURMET: The Town and Country Garden Club of St. Tammany will hold a garden-to-table symposium and "Taste of …" luncheon at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at First United Methodist Church, 203 N. Jefferson Ave., Covington. Speakers include Chef Kevin Belton, cookbook author and TV chef; Trish Aleshire, manager of Rosedown Plantation, who will speak about the Civil War garden of Martha Turnbull, who fed both soldiers and slaves from the plantation garden; Dr. Charles Allen, botanist, author and authority on edible plants; and the Junior League of Covington’s cookbook committee, which will prepare recipes from the book. Tickets are $10. Call (985) 218-8998 or visit www.townandcountrygc.weebly.com.
PARADE WINNERS: Covington Lions Club Parade will hold its 2019 awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, Covington Lions Club Den, 2027 Ronald Reagan Highway. Interested participants for the 2020 parade are welcome to attend for more information. The award winners are:
- Large Float Winners: First place — Pirate Muse, Fiona McDonald; second place — Mandeville Ladies Club, Barbara Smith; third place — Super Heroes, Heath Metevier
- Small Float Winners: First place — Hunting and Fishing, Amy Thompson; second place — Antique Fire Truck, Marty Sharp; third place — Ponchatoula Lions Club
- Antique Cars: First place — 1929 Ford, John Coats; second place — Antique Fire Truck, Mike Accardo; third place — 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner, David Hegeman
HAT SHOW: The Mandeville Seniors Club will hold an “Easter Hats on Parade” event during its monthly meeting Thursday, April 4 at the Spitzfaden Community Center, 3090 E. Causeway Approach in Mandeville. Members don their own decorated bonnets for judging.
NEWCOMERS AT NOON: Friday, April 5, is the deadline to sign up for the Northlake Newcomers Club April luncheon at 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, at Benedict's Plantation, 1144 N. Causeway Blvd., Mandeville. Cost of the pork or catfish luncheon is $26.50-$29.50. Checks should be payable and mailed to Northlake Newcomers Club, 660 Hutchinson St., Mandeville, 70448.
TENNIS TOURNEY: The women's "Aces Against Aneurysms" tennis tournament to benefit aneurysm awareness will be held Monday, April 8, at Pelican Athletic Club, 1170 Meadowbrook Blvd., Mandeville. Entry fee is $50. Register through Barbara Fisher at bfisher@thepac.com.
GAMES AND PUZZLES: Library branches around the parish offer monthly gaming and puzzle times at any or all of the following:
- Getting It Together: Puzzles — 10 a.m. every second Tuesday of the month at the Slidell Branch, 555 Robert Blvd., (985) 646-6470.
- Dabble in Scrabble — 10 a.m. every third Tuesday at the Mandeville Branch, 844 Girod St., (985) 626-4293.
- Scrabble Night — 6 p.m. every second Wednesday at the Lacombe Branch, 28027 U.S. 190, (985) 882-7858.
- Game Night — 6 p.m. every third Wednesday at the Slidell Branch.
- Puzzle Time — 10 a.m. on the first Thursday of every month at the Madisonville Branch, 1123 Main St., (985) 845-4819.
- Board Game Night — 6 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the South Slidell Branch, 3901 Pontchartrain Drive, (985) 781-0099.
Seating space is limited to adults at these free events. Register online at sttammanylibrary.org/adult-programs or call the hosting library. Visit www.sttammanylibrary.org for information on library sponsored adult programs.
LIBRARY SALE: Friends of the Slidell Library will hold a used-book sale Friday and Saturday, April 5-6, at the library meeting room, 555 Robert Blvd. On Friday, the members-only preview sale will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public sale will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Prices range from 50 cents for mass market paperbacks and children’s books to $1 for trade paperback and hardcover books. All magazines are 10 cents. For more information about FSL activities and membership, email fsl70458@yahoo.com.
SCOUT RUN DAY: The annual Thin Mint Sprint and the 1-mile Daisy Dash will be held at 9:10 a.m. April 6 at the St. Tammany Trace Trailhead, Koop Drive, Mandeville. The event is open to all ages and the public. For more information, visit www.gsle.org/thinmintsprint.
VETS CRAWFISH BOIL: The Redfish chapter of the Submarine Veterans Association will host its annual crawfish boil at noon Saturday, April 6, at the American Legion Post 185, 1625 St. Anne’s Place, Slidell. Cost is $10 cash. The event is open to all “Qualified Submariners” both veterans or active duty. RSVP to Richard “Dick” Pasmal at (727) 492-3804 or dpasnak42@gmail.com.
LITERARY MEETING: The Northshore Literary Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Christ Episcopal Community Center, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington. Author and journalist Johnnie Bernard will speak. Tickets are $10 for nonmembers. For information, call (985) 788-2293.
SCHOLARSHIP: Applications are being accepted for the Professional Women of St. Tammany's 2019 Scholarship Awards, open to all St. Tammany women who will be attending college, university or postgraduate school. Deadline is April 12. Requirements and applications are online at www.pwst.rocks. Email info@pwst.rocks or barbarad.cranner@gmail or call (504) 931-0564.
WORK/PLAY DAYS: Fish and Wildlife Service and the Friends of Louisiana Wildlife Refuges Work/Play Days will be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays April 13 and May 4 at Southeast Louisiana National Wildlife Refuges Complex Headquarters, 61389 La. 434, Lacombe or at Big Branch Marsh or Bayou Sauvage National Wildlife Refuges. The “work” is trails and garden maintenance or a wildlife habitat restoration project. The “play” starts after a light lunch with optional canoe outing on Bayou Lacombe when the event is at the Lacombe headquarters. Registration is required by the Wednesday preceding the event. Contact Refuge Ranger Jo Anne Dolan at (985) 882-2015 or joanne_dolan@fws.gov
MONK RUN: Registration is open for the 2019 Monk Run Saturday, April 27, at St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road, Covington. The 1-mile/5K trail run and walk on grounds of the abbey not open for public recreational use. Proceeds from Monk Run will help support the maintenance and preservation of the Abbey forest. The 1-mile race begins at 8 a.m., while the 5K race starts at 8:30 a.m. A post-race picnic is set all participants. Register online through Friday, April 19, at getmeregistered.com/monkrun2019. Pre-registration is $30, $15 for ages 16 and under, or $25 for seniors 65 and over.
ZUMBATHON: A fundraiser for Camp Nora, the Ride of the Brotherhood will hold Zumbathon at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the West St. Tammany YMCA, 71256 Francis Road, Covington. Camp Nora (No One Rides Alone) is a Veterans Service Organization and a Homeless Veterans Transition Resource Center. For information, visit www.rideofthebrotherhood.org.
SCHOLARSHIP OPEN: The Covington-Mandeville Branch of the American Association of University Women invites applications from women in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes attending or planning to attend local community colleges. The scholarship will cover up to $1,500 of books and supplies for use at Delgado Community College, Northshore Technical Community College, Nunez Community College or Baton Rouge Community College. Applications are available at AAUW’s website www.covmande-la.aauw.net. The deadline for applying is May 24.
KIDS' SUMMER ACTIVITIES
SUMMER ENRICHMENT PROGRAM: Registration opens April 2 for Christ Episcopal Church's Community Educational Enrichment Program for children entering grades three through six, which will run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 3-28. The cost is $40 per child or $60 per family for children eligible for free school lunches; $80 per child or $100 per family for children eligible for reduced-price lunches; and $200 per child or $300 per family for others. Registration takes place in the church administration building at 129 N. New Hampshire St., Covington, across the street from the church. Registration hours are:
- Tuesdays, April 2 to May 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Thursday, May 2, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, May 4, 9 a.m. to noon
- Thursday, May 16, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m. to noon.
MARITIME MUSEUM CAMP: The Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum in Madisonville is offering three one-week summer camp sessions from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Two summer sessions will be the Junior Aquatic Engineer Summer Camp, which introduces campers ages 8-10 to activities focused on science, technology, engineering and math. Session 1 will be June 24-28 and session 2 will be July 22-26. Campers will learn to collect, interpret and analyze information through an assortment of hands-on experiments including building a working submersible model. For information, call (985) 845-9200 or visit www.lpbmm.org.