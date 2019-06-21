Edgerrin Cooper’s dream has come true.
The 6-2, 212-pound star senior linebacker at Covington High School and one of the top defensive players in all of St. Tammany Parish verbally committed to the University of Oklahoma.
“Dream come true,” Cooper said. “I get to play the upcoming 2019 football season at Covington High with no pressure now. Oklahoma is just the absolute right place for me. The football program is amazing, and I want the chance to compete for conference championships. Oklahoma is known for that in the Big 12. Couple that with the defensive scheme that they run, and the Sooners are the right place for me.”
With double-digit offers from schools from across the southeastern United States, Cooper said the chance to get away and start a new part of his life in Norman is something he is looking forward to.
“I’m going to miss home for sure,” he said. “But I think going away from home is going to help me mature and grow as a man and prepare myself for the rest of my life.”
As a junior Cooper led the Lions with 106 total tackles, including 13 tackles for loss, two sacks four quarterback hurries and an interception. Playing on both sides of the ball last season for Greg Salter’s squad, Cooper also rushed for 385 yards on 64 carries and a team-high six touchdowns.
Newest @OU_Football commit @edgerrincooper1 talks about his commit to the Sooners. @985_sports @nbrownadvocate @AdvocateSports @theadvocateno @samspiegs pic.twitter.com/4HygfUJHxZ— David Folse II (@davidfolse) June 21, 2019
“(Oklahoma head coach) Lincoln Riley is getting a really special player in terms of his instincts,” Lions defensive coordinator Glenn Salter said. “He has the things you cannot coach. The knack to find the ball combined with his athleticism, it’s just very good.
“Even as a sophomore he had that ‘it’ of what college coaches were looking for. He stepped up this past season and had a huge season on his way to being named the District 6-5A Most Valuable Player. The big schools came calling and now he has his future set. I couldn’t be prouder of him.”
@Covingtoncrazie defensive coordinator Glenn Salter talks about what kind of player the Sooners are getting. pic.twitter.com/FXMd1oghQ8— David Folse II (@davidfolse) June 21, 2019
Sam Spiegelman, the Texas and Louisiana recruiting analyst for the national recruiting website rivals.com said the Sooners are getting a very good player.
“Cooper excels at breaking down and tackling in the open field,” Spiegelman said. “He’s quick to diagnose plays and explodes off the ball. He’s a tackle-for-loss machine. Cooper also has enough speed to track down running backs as they head toward the edge. He is equally as dynamic chasing after passers and does his best work on designed blitzes.”
Cooper is a three-star prospect according to the rivals.com rankings. The 26th best overall player in the state of Louisiana according to those same rankings, he is also rated as the nation’s 22nd best linebacker.