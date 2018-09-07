The St. Tammany Master Gardeners, in conjunction with the LSU AgCenter, will present its fall seminar, "Autumn, The Second Spring," from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at the Church of the King, 22205 Little Creek Road, in Mandeville.
The seminar will feature best-selling author James Farmer speaking on the topic "A Time to Plant: Knowledge is Key." Felder Rushing, humorist, world traveler, eclectic gardener and author of 18 gardening books, will present "Right-Brained Gardening." Michele Andre, a representative of Ball Seed Co., will present "Growing from Seeds and Understanding Hybrids."
The event includes a Gotta Have It gardening boutique. The registration fee is $40 and includes a lunch catered by The Dakota Restaurant.
Gardening Table Talk advice will be available beginning at 8 a.m. from St. Tammany Master Gardeners, horticulture societies and the LSU AgCenter County Agent. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the program begins at 9 a.m.
For registration information, call Mary Kathryn Villere at (985) 373-2950 or register and purchase advance tickets at www.stmastergardener.org/2018-fall-seminar.