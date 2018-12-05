ADVENT MISSION: "Reclaiming Christmas" is the theme of an Advent mission at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, the last of a three-night event at St. Anselm Catholic Church, 306 St. Mary St., Madisonville. Sister Judy Gomila will speak. Confessions will be heard. For information, call (985) 845-7342.
ADVENT PROGRAM: "A People Prepared" will be a presentation on the infancy narrative of Jesus as told in the book of Luke by Dr. Gregory Vall of Notre Dame Seminary at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 6 and 13, at Mary, Queen of Peace Church, 1501 W. Causeway Approach, Mandeville. For information, email mqop@maryqueenofpeace.org or call (985) 626-6977.
LIVE NATIVITY: "A Mandeville Christmas" live Nativity will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 7-9, at First Baptist Church, 1895 U.S. 190, Mandeville. Hot chocolate and cookies, plus children's activities, are planned for this 10th anniversary event. For information, see fbcmandeville.org.
MEN'S BREAKFAST: Business consultant David Cusimano will be the guest speaker at the Men's Breakfast at 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at Mi Mamasita's Restaurant, 2345 Florida St., Mandeville. Tickets are $15 and available at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Holy Trinity Drive, Covington. For information, visit www.mhtcc.net or call (985) 892-0642.
ST. LUCY MASS: St. Lucy, the patron saint of eye diseases, will be honored at a Mass at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1139 O.C. Haley Blvd., New Orleans. The St. Lucy Society sponsors the Mass, with a veneration of the St. Lucy relic following the service.