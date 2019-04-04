Covington High’s students are not only dedicated to academics, and they showed it at the school's annual talent show held recently in the Elmer E. Lyon Auditorium.
Spectators were wowed by, among other skills, singing, dancing, playing instruments and duck calling.
Participants included Jordan Bevels, Harold Brown, Jonathon Calhoun, Byrant Cyprian, Carmen Giles, Quentin Greer, Micaiah Guillory, Kagen Hebert, Delaney Henry, Trinity Jacques, Endya Lodge, Peter Matzura, Cioni Mcfarlane, Raina Meyers, Sarah Pennington, Miles Pond, Josh Roberts, Ron Rollins, Dakota Truax and Damien Williams.
Pond placed fourth, Jacques placed third, the duo of Bevels and Rollins placed second, and a group act including Bryant Cyprian, Delaney Henry, Micaiah Guillory and Endya Lodge won first place.
On the boards
Covington High School’s Talented Theater program also has been busy lately. Most recently, the program staged the musical "The Secret Garden," which is a beautiful retelling of the book published in 1911 by Frances Hodgson Burnett.
In Covington’s production, the role of Lily was played by Elizabeth Lewis, Archibald Craven was played by Tristan Head, and Dr. Neville Craven was played by Jax Brown.
The theater program also recently staged performances of Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet." The lead roles were played by sophomores Justin Basse and Ivy Mendheim. Talented theater teacher Gary Mendoza put a modern twist on the classic tale of star-crossed love.
Mr. CHS competition
The young men of Covington High also got to show their skills during this year’s annual “Mr. CHS” pageant put on by Covington High’s Foreign Language Club.
Talents included singing, lip syncing, dancing, stand-up comedy and dramatic standing. It was a fun night for both participants and audience members alike.
Senior Jax Brown was named Most Handsome; junior Delaney Henry was chosen for Best Personality; junior Alex Teope was named Most Witty; and junior Matthew Taylor was crowned Mr. CHS 2019.