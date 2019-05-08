Walter Reed, the former district attorney for St. Tammany Parish, has asked a federal judge for another medical related delay in the start of his four-year sentence for corruption and other charges.

Reed was scheduled to report to a federal prison in Morgantown, West Virginia on May 17 -- a delay from his original April 1 reporting date that he sought because of a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Reed now says in a motion filed Tuesday, that he must under post-operative treatment, including radiation, for stage III cancer.

He is asking for either a delay in reporting or to be allowed 30 days of home incarceration "to allow stabilization of his condition and review of medical records by the the Bureau of Prison for assessment of whether the presently designated institution can provide proper medical assistance needed.

Reed had surgery on April 17, and the delay to May 17 was made to accommodate his recovery from the operation.

The motion says that Reed understands that a 30-day home incarceration might not be credited to his sentence.