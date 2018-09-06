Vandals hit Northshore Jewish Congregation on North Causeway Approach in Mandeville at some point Wednesday, spray-painting anti-Semitic phrases and swastikas on the brick building, Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker confirmed.
A member of the congregation filed a police report Wednesday afternoon, Sticker said. Mandeville police are investigating and will contact the FBI to see if any other similar incidents have been reported in the area, he said.
Some members had been there the night before it was discovered and the next morning, Sticker said, leading police to think that the damage was done some time late Wednesday morning.
Police took photographs and looked for spray-paint cans and also checked to see if there was any surveillance video. Northshore Jewish Congregation did not have cameras, however, and police were not able to see anything from surveillance videos taken at nearby businesses.
"We're treating it potentially as a hate crime," Sticker said. "School was out for two days. It could have been bored kids that did something stupid, although still patently offensive, or it could have been someone with a more devious motive."
Calls to Northshore Jewish Congregation were not immediately returned Thursday morning.