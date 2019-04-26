Keeping Covington Beautiful should be a given.
The city’s residents work hard to preserve the natural charm of their community, and the results are there to see, particularly at this time of year.
But sometimes, help is needed.
That’s why Keep Covington Beautiful, the group dedicated to enhancing and preserving the local ambience, is sponsoring a tour of Mark and Kit Grote’s private garden on the grounds of Hopewell, their River Road home, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Proceeds from the tour will go toward maintaining the Blue Swamp Creek Nature Trail and the Pine Savanna and Live Oak restoration projects. The nature trail, located in the Covington Rec Complex, is a special project of the group.
But Saturday’s garden tour marks the first time the organization, which is responsible for the planters that dot the downtown sidewalks, has stepped outside its usual funding from membership dues and other donations.
“We just wanted to do something that will help make sure we can keep our work up,” said Priscilla Floca, executive director. “Mark and Kit offered to open up their gardens, and we took it from there.”
Hopewell, located across River Road from the St. Joseph Abbey, where visitors are asked to park Saturday, has been in the same family for four generations. The house was designed by John Lawrence in the early 1960s.
In the late 1980s, the Grotes established the garden, planted similarly to English gardens, which mix structure with undulating, free-flow plantings.
Mark Grote is an internationally known sculptor and a retired professor from Loyola University. He received a Fulbright Fellowship to England as a visiting artist to Exeter College of Art and Design and has received numerous grants from the National Endowment of the Arts.
Grote has scattered several of his sculptures throughout the garden and has included two small ponds and two buildings, the Pigeonnier and the Old Building, both built from brick from their son’s 1870s New Orleans house.
But, Floca pointed out, it’s the plants that make Hopewell a special place.
Among the ones native to the area are the swamp sunflower, the fringe tree and the Dixie Iris, named in 1788 and the oldest recognized species in the Louisiana Iris group.
Additionally, the Grotes have collected plants from other parts of the country, most notably the dove tree and the black dragon. Also, Kit Grote’s collection of gingers, bamboos and perennials will be on display.
“It’s a great opportunity to enjoy our native plants in a beautiful, special setting,” Floca said. “Hopewell is a unique place, just like Covington is.”