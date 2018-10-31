The Northshore Harbor Center in Slidell kicks off its new Lobby Lounge concert series on Nov. 1, designed to offer patrons a casual, intimate musical experience.
The series will feature nationally touring acts, acoustic or lightly amplified, for an audience of about 120 people.
Doors at the center, 100 Harbor Center Blvd., open at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for general admission seating for Wildeyes, a group with deep Nashville, Tennessee, roots and rich Western influence. Tickets are $14. Call (985) 781-3650 for more information.